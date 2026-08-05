One Position Jaguars' James Gladstone Should Consider Upgrading (And Who's Available)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have now put in six productive training camp practices, and the strengths and weaknesses of the 2026 squad are becoming clearer each day.

There are a few obvious holes we knew the Jaguars would have, and then there are some areas like the linebacker position where early injuries have hit the Jaguars hard with Jack Kiser and Jared Bartlett, who went down with lower-body injuries on Day 1 and Day 6 of training camp, respectively.

But there is one other position the Jaguars might want to consider adding some veteran depth to: the offensive tackle spot, which is still missing Cole Van Lanen due to his spot on the Active/PUP list.

Anton Harrison, Walker Little, and Chuma Edoga are the top current options to play left tackle in the event the Jaguars do not have Cole Van Lanen in Week 1, but the Jaguars should not ignore the idea of adding some veteran depth behind them.

So, who are some names that Gladstone and the Jaguars could consider at the tackle position? We break it down below.

Joe Noteboom

Jun 3, 2022; Thousand Oaks, CA, USA; Los Angeles Rams tackle Joe Noteboom (70) during organized team activities at California Lutheran University. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

If the Jaguars want to go with an offensive tackle option who the regime really knows, there might not be many more sensible options than Joe Noteboom. The veteran tackle spent seven years with the Los Angeles Rams (2018-2024) and started 35 games for the Rams in the process, including several games when Liam Coen was offensive coordinator. James Gladstone was also in the Rams' front office when they made him a top-100 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Noteboom turned 31 in June and has always been more of a swing tackle option who has provided solid depth. That is exactly the kind of player the Jaguars should probably target at this point in the process, and it could be worth seeing whether Noteboom could provide someone like Edoga a player to compete with.y

Liam Eichenberg

Dec 17, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Liam Eichenberg (74) enters the field to take on the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Liam Eichenberg did not have a very fruitful tenure with the Miami Dolphins, but the former second-round pick could still provide some value as hopeful camp depth. The Jaguars' offensive line needs a boost in terms of overall depth at tackle but they have also made a focus to target players who can line up in multiple spots, and Eichenberg fits that bill as well.

The Jaguars have proven to be a safe haven for underdogs and journeymen, with fellow former Miami Dolphins veteran Matt Dickerson proving to be a great example with his first four career starts coming in his seventh season and with the Jaguars. Eichenberg could use a spot in training camp as a chance to hopefully turn things around and give himself more leverage on the market moving forward.

D.J. Humphries

Dec 7, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams offensive lineman D.J. Humphries (72) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While D.J. Humphries did spend time with the Los Angeles Rams last year, he never played there while Liam Coen and James Gladstone were there. He did play in Arizona for eight years, however, with several of those years overlapping with quarterbacks coach Spencer Whipple during his time with the Cardinals.

Humphries would not provide the Jaguars with a ton of versatility in terms of the roles he can play, but he has seen a ton at tackle over the course of his career. He could seamlessly fit in during the preseasoln as a player fighting for a spot to be on the team beyond that.