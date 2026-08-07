3 Observations on the Jaguars Signing Jahlani Tavai

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made a much-needed move at the linebacker position on Thursday afternoon, signing veteran linebacker JahlanI Tavai following injuries at the position.

So, what does the signing of Tavai mean for the rest of the Jaguars' linebackers as we move forward into the second week of training camp? We take a look at each angle surrounding the move below, from Tavai's fit to the impact on the team's younger linebackers.

This is the Kind of LB Move the Jaguars Needed to Make

Oct 19, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) sneaks a peak into the backfield against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars already had a need for some veteran experience at backup linebacker even before Jack Kiser and Jared Bartlett went down with injuries during the first week of training camp. Outside of Foyesade Oluokun at middle linebacker, the Jaguars do not have many players at linebacker with official NFL starts under their belt. Meanwhile, that is exactly what Tavai brings to the table from an experience standpoint.

The veteran linebacker has played in 107 games (67 starts) in seven seasons with the Lions (2019-23) and Patriots (2024-25), and he also logged four playoff appearances last season with the Patriots. While he may not be the type of linebacker who changes the complexion of the unit, he does give the Jaguars an experienced option that they did not really have in the backup spots of the depth chart before.

What Does This Mean for Parker Hughes and Jack Kiser?

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) walks out of the players tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The signing of Bartlett last week suggested that the Jaguars were ready to give rookie linebacker Parker Hughes an increased share of reps, and Hughes has seemingly gotten them in the last few days. I am interested now though in the idea of Hughes having to find a way to share reps with Tavai, and whether the addition of a veteran linebacker suggests anything in terms of a potential roster battle.

There is also the Kiser factor. The second-year linebacker and former fourth-round pick is week-to-week after sustaining a knee injury during the first week of training camp. He is expected back at some point in training camp, but could the addition of an experienced backup linebacker mean the Jaguars are either in no rush for his return, or do not expect it to be a swift one? It is a fair question worth asking.

Tavai's Fit in the Jaguars' Scheme

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai (48) prepares for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the warm-up period at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

In terms of pure fit in the Jaguars' defensive scheme under coordinator Anthony Campanile, it is hard to say that Tavai is not an ideal fit. The Jaguars stress stopping the run first and foremost, and last year they began to shift to more big nickel and dime looks on passing downs, removing one linebacker from the field entirely for stretches of games. That is the kind of scheme a player like Tavai needs.

Tavai is a pure downhill thumper who is a throwback from another era of football. His entire skill-set is centered around stopping the run and being an enforcer inside the tackle box, and that is largely what the Jaguars seem to desire at the linebacker spot in many ways. The Jaguars' top priority on defense is stopping the run in hopes of turning offense's one-dimensional, and Tavai has the traits to he;p in that regard if the Jaguars ever need him to hit the field.