3 Players Jaguars Should Hope Don't Get Added to AFC South With No. 4 Pick
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have completely dominated the Tennessee Titans in recent years, and the hope is that continues moving forward.
The Titans haven't defeated the Jaguars since Mike Vrabel, Derrick Henry, and Ryan Tannehill were still Titans. With that said, the Titans are equipped with the No. 4 pick in the NFL Draft in April, and there are a few players the Jaguars should hope do not join them in the AFC South.
LB/EDGE Arvell Reese
First, the Titans would need to even be in draft range to grab Reese. Perhaps they would do a trade up to ensure the New York Jets and Arizona Cardinals don't take him with the second and third pick of the draft. But in the event they look elsewhere after Fernando Mendoza goes No. 1 overall, the Titans could have the draft's best player fall in their laps at No. 4 overall.
There is some question as to whether Reese is better served as an off-ball linebacker or an edge rusher moving forward. Frankly, he is so talented that it might not matter much. He is a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball and the Jaguars should hope he lands somewhere other than Nashville.
DB Caleb Downs
If Reese isn't the best player in the draft, then it just might be his teammate, Caleb Downs. Downs has been one of the best players in the nation for years, and he has several seasons of elite tape on display for teams to sink their teeth into. With that said, the position Downs plays might make things interesting.
Downs is an elite player and a blue chip prospect, but so was Kyle Hamilton a few years ago and he wasn't drafted until the No. 14 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, which was a weak draft at the top to begin with. Downs is likely to be there at No. 4, but perhaps the Titans also pass due to his position. The Jaguars should hope this happens, too, because Downs looks like the NFL's next elite safety.
OT Francis Mauigoa
The reason the first two players are on this list is that they are elite talents. Francis Mauigoa projects as a legitimate top-10 level player, too, but he is not on the same level as Reese and Downs. With that in mind, the Jaguars should hope the Titans select someone else with the No. 4 pick. The main reason? J.C. Latham and Dan Moore.
The Jaguars have completely dominated Latham since he was drafted two seasons ago, while Moore may have the worst contract of any left tackle in the NFL. The Jaguars will want this struggling duo to continue moving forward.
