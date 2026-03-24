3 Players Who Won’t Be on the Jaguars' Roster by Week 1

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster has changed a lot since a new regime took over last season, and the changes are not stopping anytime soon.

With 11 picks in April's draft, the Jaguars and general manager James Gladstone have a chance to continue to reshape the roster before Week 1. So with that in mind, which veterans could face uphill climbs to make the Week 1 roster amid the changes?

TE Hunter Long

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Hunter Long (84) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

The Jaguars' tight end needs moving forward have less to do with the top-level talent and more to do with their depth. Brenton Strange will lead the way as the unit's leading receiver, but it is hard to believe the Jaguars do not think they can get more dynamic at tight end behind him. Re-signing Quintin Morris was a solid move, but there is still room for them to add more.

Any tight end the Jaguars add via the draft would likely be a direct competitor with veteran tight end Hunter Long, who signed a two-year deal with the team last year and mostly functioned as their No. 3 tight end. Long was fine in his role, but this is clearly a spot the Jaguars can get younger, cheaper, and more explosive.

OL Chuma Edoga

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

It remains to be seen exactly how the Jaguars plan to handle the offensive line moving forward. All nine top linemen from a year ago are set to be under contract this season, which means the Jaguars could leave it as is. If not, though, there is one lineman who would likely have to earn his job.

Chuma Edoga impressed in training camp for the Jaguars last season, but he spent most of the season as depth, and it is clear he is the easiest lineman to add some competition for via the draft since the Jaguars have Walker Little and Patrick Mekari on sizable deals. Any pick along the offensive line means a battle for Edoga.

DL Maason Smith

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Maason Smith catches too much flak from the Jaguars' base, but it is clear that he is fighting for a job when it comes to training camp. Matt Dickerson leaped him on the depth chart last season, and his return likely indicates Smith is the DL4 as of right now. Any more defensive tackles get added and he gets knocked down a peg.

Smith has a lot of impressive traits and has had flashes in each of his first two seasons that are worth investing in. But the Jaguars appear to be running out of time on his development considering their defensive tackle need.