3 Positions the Jaguars Shouldn't Invest Their Top Pick In

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a long way to go before they are on the clock in the 2026 NFL Draft, but it is never too early to make some early projections.

As far as the Jaguars' roster is looking entering the early stages of the offseason, and with some other March additions and subtractions in mind, there are some clear strengths of the roster. There are also other spots that, as of today, have intriguing internal options for expanded roles.

When it comes to these positions, there are a few that seem like spots where the Jaguars can avoid investing a top pick

Linebacker

The Jaguars appear likely to lose Devin Lloyd in free agency in March, considering the market he is expected to attract. Lloyd almost positively won't have the franchise tag used on him, and other teams on the open market could create a market that the Jaguars won't want to entertain as they continue to reshape their roster.

With that said, is this reason enough to use the No. 56 pick on a linebacker? The Jaguars have a potential internal replacement in Ventrell Miller, who was rotating with Lloyd even in Week 1 as he fought with him for the starting role in the middle of the defense. It is no sure thing a second-round rookie would beat out Miller, and the Jaguars also have a second-year Jack Kiser. See what you have in them first then reevaluate in 2027.

Safety

The Jaguars certainly have a need at safety since Andrew Wingard is set to be a free agent. If Wingard doesn't return, the Jaguars will likely replace his snaps through a combination of Antonio Johnson and Caleb Ransaw, while Rayuan Lane can't be ignored after his flashes as a rookie. This doesn't even mention Eric Murray.

The Jaguars should use a pick on a safety at some point. If they want insurance for Ransaw, who missed his entire rookie season, then even using one of their three third-round picks would make sense. But No. 56 feels rich to pick someone who would have to fight with three-to-four players for snaps early on.

Wide Receiver

The Jaguars' wide receiver position is a lot like their safety position. They do have a depth need with Dyami Brown and Tim Patrick both set to be free agents, and they could look to the draft to fill it with a cheap contract. With that said, there is no way the Jaguars would be able to justify the No. 56 pick being used on a wide receiver unless Brian Thomas Jr. is traded for some reason.

With Thomas, Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and at least some snaps of Travis Hunter, the Jaguars' next receiver added will be between fourth and fifth in the pecking order at wide receiver on his best days.

