Instant Grade for Jaguars' Maason Smith-Ruke Orhorhoro Trade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- James Gladstone is at it again.

We have long wondered just how long it would take for Gladstone to make his first trade of the 2026 offseason, and he now delivered with a deal that sends defensive tackle Maason Smith to the Atlanta Falcons for third-year defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Maason Smith (94) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

So, how do we grade the trade, and did the Jaguars win it? We break it down below.

Pros

Right off the bat, this seems like good business by Gladstone and the Jaguars. There are always players who becomes square pegs in round holes when a new coaching staff and front office take over like what we are seeing in Atlanta. We saw it happen with the Jaguars last year when they parted ways with Christian Kirk, Evan Engram, and others. That is what is happening in Atlanta now, and that seems to be the reason for this move from their side.

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive lineman Ruke Orhorhoro (98) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

On paper, Orhorhoro certainly seems like an upgrade over what the Jaguars got from Smith last year. According to Next Gen Stats, Smith recorded six pressures for the Jaguars last year at a clip of 3.6% pressure rate. By comparison, Orhorhoro, who recorded 3.5 sacks, recorded 32 pressures and a 8.9% pressure rate. Just going off pass-rush upside alone, this seems like a boost for the Jaguars.

The simple truth is that Smith entered the year on thin ice in terms of making the team. His calf injury before training camp last year derailed his 2025 season, and the Jaguars eventually saw Matt Dickerson push Smith into a healthy scratch role. When Dickerson was re-signed, it seemed like Smith's fate was sealed. The trade also allows the Jaguars to not have to force an early defensive tackle pick, giving the Jaguars a chance to go BPA all draft long.

Cons

Aug 15, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (98) tackles Tennessee Titans running back Julius Chestnut (36) at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

It is hard to think of many cons here. I mean, even going off where these two were picked in the 2024 class, Orhorhoro was the higher pick! Smith had some trade value because he was still a recent top-50 pick who was bound to have favorites in other front offices and scouting departments, but it just didn't work out for the Jaguars. Having to face the reality of not getting anything out of Smith serves as the most glaring negative.

Otherwise, this was a pretty sound move for the Jaguars. Orhorhoro has never been the best run defender, which makes him an interesting fit for Anthony Campanile. But he has real pass-rush upside, and it is not hard to see why the Jaguars think he is worth bringing to camp and then some. He could play a real role for them. For context, he had a higher pressure rate last year than Mason Graham, who a lot of people wanted at No. 5.

Grade

It is hard not to give the Jaguars the ultimate passing grade on this one. Orhorhoro will have to make the roster and prove he belongs to really call this a coup, but it never looked like Smith had much of a chance to make the roster. For the Jaguars to get a seemingly legit pass-rush option after the year he had in 2025 seems almost puzzling.

This was a good move by James Gladstone. Now, we wait to see what it means for the Jaguars and their draft plans.