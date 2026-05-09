Most Concerning Question Mark Jaguars Face With Each Top Rookie

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- In the not-so-distant past, the Jacksonville Jaguars were drafting rookie classes with the expectations for much of the group to start right out of the gate. Things have certainly changed in Duval since then.

Now, the Jaguars' rookies are expected to contribute early on but are no longer expected to be the core pieces that make the team go. The Jaguars have long relied on rookies and high draft picks to be difference-makers in years past, but that has changed as the roster has matured. With the Jaguars returning so many starters from a year ago, it is clear where the rookies will factor in.

Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talked about the upcoming NFL Draft during the Jacksonville Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But for each Jaguars rookie to make an impact, they will have to clear some hurdles of their own -- whether it is a part of their profile as a prosect, their fit with the team after the draft, or other factors such as the strength of the roster.

So, what are these potential hurdles for the Jaguars' four top-100 picks? We break it down below.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) celebrates a first down against the Miami Hurricanes during first quarter of the first round game of the CFP National Playoff at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

The highest-drafted member of the Jaguars' 10-player draft class, Nate Boerkircher should play a bigger role than any other rookie on the roster. The No. 56 pick seems to match exactly what this Jaguars regime has looked for in tight ends over the last two seasons, and he should have no issue making an impact as a run-blocker right off of the bat.

With that said, few tight ends who have been drafted as high as Boerkircher have had the limited passing production he had over the course of his college career. It is worth pointing out the offenses he played in at both Nebraska and Texas A&M, but this still makes his ceiling in the passing game a legit question mark. He has strong hands and caught 19-of-22 targets last season, so he appears to be a high floor option. But can he be a difference-maker?

If Boerkircher is an A-blocker and a C-receiver, the Jaguars would still get immense value out of the pick. The Jaguars want to play with more 12 personnel, and Boerkircher will allow them to do exactly that. But just how fruitful that transition is depends on what Boerkircher is going to be able to offer in the passing game. There are reasons to believe he can make an impact, but they are still reasons rooted in projections.

DL Albert Regis

Dec 20, 2025; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Albert Regis (17) celebrates during the game between the Aggies and the Hurricanes at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

One of the most pro-ready prospects the Jaguars drafted was Albert Regis, who should be able to make an impact right away as a part of the Jaguars' defensive tackle rotation . Regis was a plus-run defender at college and has the traits to provide a spark to the Jaguars when it comes to how they stop the run. The Jaguars were already elite at it last year, but Regis gives the Jaguars a higher ceiling than Austin Johnson a year ago.

If there is any concern, though, it is the fact that pass-rushing simply does not appear to be much of an asset for Regis. He has the athletic traits to chase down quarterbacks and should be useful on stunts and other pass-rush games that Anthony Campanile puts together, but hoping for him to be the Jaguars' answer in terms of an interior pass-rusher is likely a futile effort.

Regis is a good player and should make the Jaguars a better defense right out of the gate, but if people are looking for someone to get after the quarterback, then they need to turn their attention to Arik Armstead and Ruke Orhorhoro.

IOL Emmanuel Pregnon

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Widely considered to be one of the best value picks of the entire draft, the Jaguars landed All-American guard Emmanuel Pregnon at No. 88 overall despite many expecting him to come off the board early in on Day 2. Even a few weeks after the Jaguars landed Pregnon, it still feels as unlikely as the Jawaan Taylor or Myles Jack picks when they fell in 2019 and 2016.

With that said, there are likely a few reasons Pregnon ended up falling to the Jaguars near the bottom of the third round: his age, the fact he appears to be a guard-only prospect, and the fact he likely is not a fit for every offense and blocking scheme, depending on what they want out of their linemen.

None of these are reasons to suggest Pregnon will struggle: the Jaguars like older prospects, they have a real long-term need at guard due to Ezra Cleveland's expiring deal , and the Jaguars appear to lean more toward adding bigger, stronger, power-based interior offensive linemen as opposed to smaller and more agile ones. But those are at least what seems to be the reason the Jaguars even got a chance to land Pregnon.

DB Jalen Huskey

Maryland defensive back Jalen Huskey (22) intercepts a pass intended for Wisconsin wide receiver Trech Kekahuna (2) during the first quarter of their game Saturday, September 20, 2025 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. | Mark Hoffman / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The most concerning question mark facing Jaguars' third-round safety Jalen Huskey entering his rookie season might not even have much to do with Huskey himself. There is absolutely some projection required with his transition to the NFL since he spent more time in college at cornerback than safety, which shows at times on his safety tape as he still adjusts to the angles required to play safety.

With that said, the most concerning question about Huskey early on is how exactly is he going to see the field? The Jaguars surely have a long-term need at the position considering some of the contracts in the room, but Huskey might be a top-100 pick that was used as a redshirt option -- just like the Jaguars' two third-round picks from a year ago.

Huskey will certainly play a role on special teams early on in his NFL career, but the Jaguars are rather deep at safety right now. Eric Murray is the most veteran player of the unit, Antonio Johnson had a breakout season a year ago, and the Jaguars are returning former third-round pick Caleb Ransaw after he missed his rookie year with a foot injury. Add in an ascending Rayuan Lane, and Huskey will likely have to wait in the wings.