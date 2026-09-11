3 Reasons for Jaguars' Skepticism in Week 1 vs. Browns: The Jared Verse Challenge

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars know that any given Sunday isn't just a saying in the NFL. They aren't going to overlook any team, starting with the Cleveland Browns in Week 1.

We have talked about the biggest reasons to be optimistic about the Jaguars' chances vs. the Browns in Week 1, but every week of the NFL season must include the other end of the deal as well.

So, what are the top reasons to be skeptical of the Jaguars having an easy win over the Browns in Week 1? We break down a few reasons below.

Jared Verse

Jun 11, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns defensive end Jared Verse (8) leaves the field during minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was not that long ago that we saw Jared Verse give the Jaguars' offensive line fits last season in London while he was still with the Los Angeles Rams. He a legit blue-chip pass-rusher and is ultimately one of the best defenders the Jaguars' offensive line will play against throughout the entire season. The fact that both Anton Harrison and Cole Van Lanen have been on the injury report should likely not be ignored entirely.

Verse generated a team-high 67 pressures for the Rams in 2025 and converted 11.2% of those into sacks (7.5), nearly double his rookie rate. Since entering the NFL in 2024, he has generated 143 pressures, tied for 5th-most with Will Anderson. He is going to be a tough matchup for the Jaguars, and could help determine how this game truly unfolds.

Talented Cleveland Skill Players

Aug 15, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Cleveland Browns wide receiver Kc Concepcion (1) makes a catch past Chicago Bears safety Skyler Thomas (38) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

KC Concepcion, Denzel Boston, Harold Fannin, and Quinshon Judkins is one of the more explosive skill groups the Jaguars will play during the first half of the year. It is a young core made up of two rookies who have yet to make their true NFL debut and two second-year players, but the talent with all of them is clear. With Todd Monken installing his system in Cleveland for the first time, Concepcion seems like he could be a significant part of the chess match.

“That was part of our team meeting this week in terms of, ‘Hey, where's he at? And what are the possibilities of what you could get?’ You don't know quite where they're going to put him, all that stuff, but you know he's in the game, let's have an alert for what could possibly come," Jaguars coach Liam Coen said on Friday. "I have a lot of respect for him as a player coming out of A&M. We had a lot of like for him personally and in this building. I have a lot of respect for him, hopefully as a pro. I think we have to be aware. We absolutely have to be aware.”

The Jaguars have the weapons on defense in the form of their run-defense and playmakers like Travis Hunter, Antonio Johnson, and Jarrian Jones to matchup with what the Browns throw at them, but this is a group with some talent.

Being the Hunted

Aug 4, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken during training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I expect the Jaguars to handle this aspect of the game well, because this is not something that I believe Liam Coen will let the Jaguars ignore. With that said, it is still sometimes easier to do the hunting in the NFL than it is to be the hunted. The Jaguars will be big favorites and will thus be the ones on upset alert against a rebuilding Browns team that, frankly, may just be happy if Verse records half a sack so that they are winners of the Myles Garrett trade for a week.