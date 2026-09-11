3 Reasons for Jaguars' Optimism in Week 1 vs. Browns: Trevor Lawrence's Advantage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Two more days. That is how much longer the Jacksonville Jaguars have to wait before their 2026 season officially kicks off, with hopes of it starting off with a bang for Duval.

"I think you always want to start off fast, right? You want to start fast; you want to win for momentum purposes, whatever the next steps are," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said earlier this week.

"We want to try to stay in the moment, but yeah, it's important to have a fast start and to set the tone of kind of how you want these guys to play. You hope that your play style does show up in Week One because, that gives you the best chance to win, is when we play the way that we have proven to be able to do so at times.”

The Jaguars are set to host the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium on Sunday to start the season, and a fast start is imperative as ever as the franchise enters the second season of the Liam Coen era. So, what are a few reasons the Jaguars can feel optimistic entering Week 1? We break it down below.

Trevor Lawrence vs. the Blitz

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen directs practice near quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is clear that Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to be a difference-maker this season, and this could be a matchup where he gets off to a fast start. The Browns have some talented players on defense, but their new scheme under first-year defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg could play into Lawrence's strengths. Rutenberg was the Atlanta Falcons' pass-game coordinator last year when they blitzed at one of the highest rates of any defense, while Lawrence shredded the blitz over the second-half of the season,

According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, Lawrence recorded a league-high 132.9 passer rating against the blitz from Week 11 through the end of the regular season. Part of this had to do with matchups, but the Jaguars seemed to have answers readily available for Lawrence against the blitz once their receiver core consisted of Jakobi Meyers, Parker Washington, and Brian Thomas Jr.

The Run Defense

September 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While there are some changes for the Jaguars' defense entering 2026, one thing will never change with Anthony Campanile's unit: their devotion to run defense. According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, They were also the only team that season to not allow a single rusher to reach 75 or more yards in a game. The Jaguars and the 2022 49ers are the only teams to accomplish that feat since the NFL expanded to 17 games in 2021. Against a Browns team that will likely want to establish the run, that should play a factor.

The Browns have a talented young running back in second-year rusher Quinshon Judkins, who recorded the vast majority of his yards last year after contact. The run defense will have to be stout against one of the best running backs they will face, but the Jaguars have done it before.

Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs the ball during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Parker Washington's seemingly impending contract looming ahead of Week 1, it might be hard to forget what Sunday could actually look like for the fourth-year receiver. Washington had a stellar offseason and training camp and looks primed for a career year now that he has the largest role of his career, and it is hard to say just how often the Browns will have their best cornerbacks on him.

According to NFL's Next Gen Stats, "Parker Washington recorded a 29.4% target rate and averaged 3.2 yards per route run when he was on the field with Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers following the Jaguars Week 8 bye last season. Only Puka Nacua (4.0) and Jaxon Smith-Njigba (3.3) averaged more yards per route run overall during that stretch."

With Washington set to see plenty of snaps against Browns' nickel cornerback Myles Harden, it is hard to see a scenario where he does not make a big impact on Sunday. There will be some weeks where he is simply a matchup problem, and this is one of those weeks.