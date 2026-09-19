3 Reasons for Jaguars' Skepticism in Week 2 vs. Broncos: Sean Payton's Resume

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have plenty of momentum entering their Week 2 battle with the Denver Broncos, but that does not mean they can start to overlook anyone.

For the Jaguars to come out of Week 2 with a much-needed early victory, there are a few hurdles they will have to clear. Which hurdles present the biggest potential challenges for the Jaguars when they visit Mile High? We break it down below.

Sean Payton

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos have won double-digit games in back-to-back seasons for a reason, and that is largely why they were so frequently given the nod as AFC West favorites entering the 2026 season. Week 1 did not look like the normal Broncos operations under Sean Payton, with the Broncos getting outplayed in really every single phase by the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football. But while the Broncos looked out of character , I think Payton is the kind of coach who can help a team quickly rebound.

That is why I have Payton as one of the top hurdles the Jaguars will have to clear. He has been one of the best head coaches in football for years, and he should still be considered an impact part of Sunday's game despite Davis Webb taking over the play-calling. The Broncos will be on rebound alert after last week's loss, and Payton will certainly have them ready to play against a Jaguars team that might have caught them off guard a year ago.

Zach Allen

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars will need another strong performance from rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon in Week 2, because he has a significant task on hand. Pregnon will be matched up throughout the game with Broncos veteran defensive lineman Zach Allen, who head coach Liam Coen noted earlier this week is one of the most underrated defenders in football. With Pregnon drawing this kind of matchup in his second-career start, that will call for a potentially tough day for the rookie.

Pregnon has the traits to battle Allen throughout the game, but the Jaguars' offensive line as a whole gave up more pressure through the interior last week than on the edge. If that is once again the case in Week 2, it will likely be because Allen is one of the most difficult matchups that any NFL guard or center can ask for right now.

Jaylen Waddle

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Jaylen Waddle (17) reacts during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaylen Waddle had one of the least productive games of his entire career in his Broncos debut against the Chiefs, and it is just hard to imagine they let that happen again in Week 2. Whether it is forcing the ball to him on designed touches or framing the passing game around where he is on the field, this feels like a week where Waddle could be much more involved almost by default due to last week.

The Jaguars will need their slot defenders such as Jourdan Lewis, Antonio Johnson, and Jarrian Jones to be at their best when this matchup does kick off. Even after a slow week against the Chiefs, Waddle provides the kind of matchup where the Jaguars will have to key in on him every single time that he is on the field.