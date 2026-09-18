5 Jaguars X-Factors vs. the Broncos in Week 2: Travon Walker's Stage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the Jacksonville Jaguars to advance to 2-0, they will need some big performances from key players. This goes without saying most weeks, but especially so ahead of a tough matchup with the Denver Broncos.

A win against the Broncos would go a long way for the Jaguars in a tight AFC, and the Jaguars have a chance to repeat their road victory over the Broncos in Week 16 last December. But for the Jaguars to knock off Denver on the road , they will need these X-Factors to step up.

DE Travon Walker

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travon Walker had one of the best games of his entire career against Denver last season, and there is reason to believe he could be due for another big day. Last year, Walker recorded five pressures, several quarterback hits, and some key run stops for the Jaguars in Denver a year ago, and they will need more of the same in round two against the Broncos.

Considering the Broncos' offensive line had some issues against the Kansas City Chiefs and Walker is coming off a very productive Week 1 game for the Jaguars, this could be perfect timing for Walker in terms of the matchup. The Jaguars need him to continue to make plays to move this defense in the right direction, and that is especially true in big contests like Week 2.

CB Jarrian Jones

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) looks on before a play during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jarrian Jones took snaps all over the Jaguars' defense last week, taking most of them at outside cornerback while also lining up in the slot and in the box as a linebacker in dime packages. It is easy to make an argument that Jones is one of the most versatile defenders the Jaguars have on the entire roster, which makes him critical for a game against a deep supporting cast like Denver's.

"Jarrian gives you flexibility because he can tackle, because he's a really good tackler in space. And also in the blitz game and being able to activate him in different ways that way," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said on Friday. Jones has become a critical piece to what the Jaguars do, and this should again be the case on Sunday.

LG Emmanuel Pregnon

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75), right, drills on offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If there is one defender the Jaguars will have to really be cogniziant of on Sunday, it just might be defensive tackle Zach Allen. The Broncos' entire front is impressive, but Allen is the kind of interior disruptor who can wreck a team's entire offsenvie game-plan thanks to his ability to quickly get after the quarterback off the snap. As Liam Coen said this week, "I think Allen is one of the more underrated players in the National Football League, especially in his rush. I think he has real rush from a three-technique."

For the Jaguars to slow down Allen, it will take another strong game from rookie guard Emmanuel Pregnon. The third-round rookie impressed in a big way against the Browns last week, and he will now be handed an even tougher test in Allen. If he is up to handle this one, then the Jaguars could have a rising star on their hands.

RB Bhayshul Tuten

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) signals a first down during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

If the Jaguars are going to control this team on the offensive side of the ball, it will likely come via Bhayshul Tuten. The Jaguars' second-year running back looked terrific in Week 1 against the Cleveland Browns, and there is reason to believe he has a favorable matchup this week even with the success Denver has had against the run in the past.

According to NextGenStats, "Tuten rushed for 66 yards (4.4 yards per carry) with just one yard coming before contact, as he was hit at or behind the line of scrimmage on 60.0% of his carries. He gained 98.7% of his rushing yards after contact, a product of forcing nine missed tackles that generated an additional 40 rushing yards."

When Tuten is playing that well, the Jaguars' run game is tough to stop. Liam Coen does a great job of mixing up concepts, and the Jaguars' new additions to the run game in rookies Emmanuel Pregnon and Nate Boerkircher have already made a critical impact. This feels like Tuten could become a true pendulum swing.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I am fascinated to see how the Jaguars use 12 personnel against the Broncos in Week 2. The Jaguars used it at an elevated rate in Week 1, and I am still not sure how much of it was a true style switch and how much of it was a game script that let the Jaguars shift into neutral very quickly. This could be the perfect week for the Jaguars to lean on 12 personnel however, considering how badly the Broncos defended it last week against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The entire key to the Jaguars coming out in two-tight end sets is Nate Boerkircher. The rookie tight end is an impressive run blocker who helped set the tone for the Jaguars' run game last week, and they simply trust him more than they trusted their backup tight ends a year ago. If they are going to have success out of 12 in Week 2, it will be because of Boerkircher.