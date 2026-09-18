The Week 2 Stage vs. the Broncos is One the Jaguars Simply Can Not Squander

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 2 should be about more than just a chance to get a signature early-season win. It should be about respect.

That is why when the Jaguars travel to Denver to face the Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium on Sunday, this is one opportunity that they have to prove to be ready for. This is one that they simply cannot squander.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA;Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks to reporters after the game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Week 2 Stage

Despite the Jaguars’ significant success during the Liam Coen era this far, which has seen the team win nine regular-season games in a row and 10 of their last 11, respect is one thing that just hasn’t quickly followed Jacksonville.

That is even despite statement wins early in the season last year over the Houston Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs. And then later in the season when the Jaguars picked up key wins such as a divisional clash against the Indianapolis Colts and their Week 16 upset of the Denver Broncos on the road, the needle was still not moved all that much for Jacksonville.



Most detractors look at the Jaguars success and determine that a weak second-half schedule last season was a driving force. That has been the stance by many despite the Jaguars already knocking for the Broncos and coming within a few superhuman plays from Josh Allen away from a Wild Card playoff win.



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after the Jaguars’ incredibly impressive Week 1 win over the Cleveland Browns, which was the most lopsided game of Week 1, the Jaguars are still getting the “it was just the Browns,” treatment. Fair or not, that is how the Jaguars will be seen until they prove they can get through the next five weeks relatively unscathed.

The Jaguars play the Broncos, New England Patriots, Cincinnati Bengals, Philadelphia Eagles, and Houston Texans in a daunting five-game stretch that will have just one game be played at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville. For the Jaguars to enter the rest of that stretch with the momentum and margin of error neccesary, they will need to be ready to make their second statement in Denver.

Last year's win over Denver was one of the highlights of the season but, all things considered, it means very little now. The teams are still different. The play-caller for the Broncos' offense is even different. It was a good day for the 2025 Jaguars, but for the 2026 squad to get the respect they surely deserve, they will need another one in Week 2.

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; The Jacksonville Jaguars defense reacts during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I thought we had one of our better Wednesday practices that I've been around in a while," Jaguars head coach Liam Coen said Friday at the Miller Electric Center.

"I thought they came out, with the right mindset, the right energy and juice at practice. I thought yesterday was solid. I'd like to see us come out today and be a little bit cleaner in some ways, but I did think on Wednesday especially of setting the tone for the week, guys feeling a little bit fresh, fortunate to not have to play the whole game on Sunday in so many ways. And so, I think they were eager, ready to go, knowing what's kind of at stake in a lot of ways and knowing what the opportunity is in front of us. I think they've handled the week thus far, really well.”

That opportunity is clear. While a win would knock the Broncos down to 0-2 to start the season, it would be an early statement from the Jaguars that they are not just a good story. They are a team that other AFC powers should want to avoid come January, and that is the message they can effectively get across with a win on Sunday.

The Broncos appear vulnerable after Week 1, and the Jaguars have momentum on their side. Every win will matter in a tight AFC this season, especially with the Buffalo Bills seemingly on fire. For the Jaguars to keep pace, they can not let Sunday's opportunity get away from them.