3 Storylines I'm Watching Closely When Jaguars Take on the Broncos: Tuten's Chance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday's game isn't just an early-season test. It is, in many ways, a good old fashioned narrative game.

The Jaguars as road underdogs against a team that many picked to win the AFC. A team that, nine months ago, the Jaguars shocked in Denver. With a win over the Broncos, the Jaguars will advance to 2-0 and likely be in conversations among the Buffalo Bills when it comes to the AFC's best so far in 2026.

So, which narratives and storylines am I watching most closely in Week 2 when the Jaguars visit the Broncos? I break down a few below.

Will Bhayshul Tuten Extend Lead in RB Room?

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) bowls over Cleveland Browns linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) in the fourth quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, September 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Despite just a modest box score stat line, I thought Bhayshul Tuten looked the best he has for the Jaguars in his Week 1 performance against the Cleveland Browns. He was the engine of the running game, leading the group in snaps and leading by an even bigger margin in scrimmage yards and touches, where he led the team in each area. Tuten looks like a potential budding star, and there is reason to believe the Jaguars' running game has a matchup advantage entering the week.

But will the Jaguars lean on Tuten in a game that will likely be much tighter than what they saw a week ago against the Browns? The Jaguars' running back room only got one red zone touch against the Browns, and that went to Chris Rodriguez Jr. If the Jaguars see more high-leverage snaps for the running back position on Sunday, I am fascinated to see if Tuten leads the way or if it is closer to a split.

How Much Will the Broncos Self-Correct

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton reacts during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Not much about the Broncos' Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs made sense. Bo Nix was under fire all game, Davis Webb did not look very comfortable in his first game as a play-caller, and the Broncos went away from a running game that, otherwise, was working pretty well. Sean Payton isn't about to pull the plug on Webb as play-caller after one game, but I am fascinated to see how much the Broncos try to overcorrect against the Jaguars.

If the Broncos get bullheaded about running the ball on Sunday, the Jaguars eem to have the personnel that can match them. The Broncos have some obvious tendencies for when they are running the ball, and the Jaguars have shown the stout run defense in the past to consider it a matchup advantage if the Broncos want to pound the rock. The Broncos could also try to forcefeed Jaylen Waddle the ball in the slot against the likes of Jourdan Lewis, Jarrian Jones, and Antonio Johnson as well, but that could also prove to be problematic.

The Battle of the Trenches

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (75) runs a drill with during the Jacksonville Jaguars 14th session of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Monday, August 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Broncos allowed pressure on over 45% of their dropbacks on Monday against the Chiefs, and the Jaguars have an even more talented defensive front than Kansas City. If the likes of Travon Walker, Josh Hines-Allen, Arik Armstead, and Dennis Gardeck can prove to be as disruptive this week as the Chiefs were on Monday Night Football, it could lead to some big issues for Bo Nix.

Then on the other side of the ball, the Broncos have a fearsome front that the Jaguars had some issues with a year ago. But things have changed since then, such as Anton Harrison moving to left tackle and looking like a star in the process, as well as the drafting of Emmanuel Pregnon. The rookie guard had a strong debut against the Cleveland Browns and could be key to the Jaguars running the ball on Sunday.