3 Reasons to be Optimistic About a Jaguars Win Over Broncos in Week 2

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are rolling after Week 1, but there is more to do.

For the Jaguars, the next test is in the form of the Denver Broncos on the road. The Jaguars have had Denver's number before under Liam Coen, and the hope is they can replicate their success from last year's road win at Mile Hgh.

So, what are the reasons to be optimistic about the Jaguars' chances to start 2-0 vs. Denver? We break it down below.

Parker Washington

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts to his touchdown score during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Parker Washington had arguably the best game of his entire career in last year's dominant win over the Broncos, and Denver is rolling out the exact same secondary and defensive scheme to match up with him and the Jaguars' offense this week. With Brian Thomas Jr. likely to draw Patrick Surtain II more often than not over the course of the game, this should mean the second week in a row where Washington is going to be able to find an advantageous matchup.

Are Riley Moss and Ja'Quan McMillian really going to slow down Washington? The Jaguars picked on them a year ago, targeting the duo 17 times and completing 13 passes for 196 yards and a touchdown. Washington torched both of them consistently during the matchup, and there is little reason to think that he will not do so again. As long as the Jaguars have a deep receiver room like the one they have in 2026, there will be games like this one where Washington should be set up for an explosive day.

Trevor Lawrence's Hot Streak

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) smiles at his wife, Marissa, not shown, before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a good argument to make that Trevor Lawrence has been the best quarterback in the NFL over the last nine regular season games, in which the Jaguars are 9-0. Lawrence is now looking for his 10th consecutive game with at least two total touchdowns (rushing and passing) and his 28 total touchdowns (23 passing, 5 rushing) are the most in the NFL since Week 11 of 2025. His nine straight games with two total touchdowns is the longest active streak in the NFL.

In short, he has been on absolute fire. The Broncos are one of the nine defenses that he has completely shredded in that span, too, which indicates that even the Broncos' fierce pass-rush and Patrick Surtain II may not be enough to slow down Lawrence since, well, they could not do it a year ago. Lawrence is hitting his peak, and that is a reason to have optimism each and every week.

Anthony Campanile vs. Davis Webb

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This will be an interesting one. Certainly the Broncos have a lot of faith in rookie offensive coordinator Davis Webb, or else they would not have been so comfortable with Sean Payton giving up play-calling duties for him after years of success as a play-caller. Payton will obviously still be involved with the play-calling as well, but it is still on Webb's shoulders to get the Broncos back on track after a tough first week for the offense. Well, he will have to do it against one of the NFL's best defensive coordinators in Anthony Campanile, who had his unit flying around in Week 1.

Campanile has proven to be one of the best schemers on the defensive side of the football since the Jaguars hired him a year ago, and he even gave Payton fits during the battle between the two sides a year ago. With Webb entering just his second game as a play-caller, Campanile should have a pretty clear experience and scheme advantage that could work in the Jaguars' favor.