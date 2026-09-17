5 Bold Predictions for Jaguars' Week 2 Clash With Broncos: Brian Thomas Jr's Impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Week 2 is right around the corner for the Jacksonville Jaguars, and there is another big week on the docket for Liam Coen's squad.

The Jaguars will face off against the Denver Broncos in a critical Week 2 clash, giving the Jaguars the chance to earn some respect across the NFL as they continue to push toward their 2026 goals.

So, how do we think the Jaguars' Week 2 matchup with the Broncos will play out? We break it down below with our five bold predictions for the week.

Brian Thomas Jr. Catches a TD on Patrick Surtain

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts to his reception during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brian Thomas Jr. certainly will not have an easy matchup in Week 2 against Broncos' All-World cornerback Patrick Surtain II. The Broncos lined Surtain up across from Thomas for the majority of last years 34-20 Jaguars win in Denver, which led to the Jaguars running their passing game effectively through Parker Washignton against the rest of the Broncos' secondary.

Surtain is the NFL's best corner and has picked up right where he left off, too. According to NextGenStats, he was targeted once on 32 coverage snaps in Week 1, allowing six total yards. It was his 17th game allowing one reception or fewer, the most among cornerbacks since 2021 (min. 30 coverage snaps). With that said, I do think Thomas makes an impact and gets the Jaguars a key touchdown with Surtain in coverage.

I think the Broncos will once again leave Surtain on Thomas for most of the game, but I do not think this will totally deter the Jaguars from throwing at him. The Jaguars were not afraid to go after Denzel Ward a week ago, and I think Thomas gets a big play this week.

The Jaguars limit the Broncos to 2 Sacks

Nov 6, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen (99) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There were only four games in 2025 in which the Broncos' vaunted pass-rush failed to record more than two sacks, but the unit managed just that many in Week 1 as the Kansas City Chiefs went with a quick passing game to protect Patrick Mahomes in his first game back at quarterback. With that said, I believe the Jaguars are capable of forcing the Broncos to once again fail to have their normal pass-rush success.

The Broncos got to Trevor Lawrence five times in last year's matchup, but the Jaguars are healthier and more talented up fron than they were a year ago, and the Jaguars' passing game is working at another level. I believe the Broncos will fail to slow down Trevor Lawrence throughout the game, which will result in few sacks for an otherwise elite defense that has always been able to rack up sacks in recent seasons.

The Jaguars Sack Bo Nix 5 Times

Sep 14, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Broncos put last week's game complete into Bo Nix's hands, which meant the defense had a chance to tee off against him and making him truly beat them. He struggled to do so, and he was pressured on over 45% of the snaps as the Broncos' offensive line had a down game for a quarterback who is naturally hard to block for. I do not think the Broncos get things made any easier with this Jaguars' front, either.

The Jaguars benefited somewhat from Deshaun Watson being completely unable to navigate a pocket a week ago. They may not get the exact same benefits from Nix, but he has proven to struggle against pressure, and the Chiefs showed the blueprint for how to use that against him to create sacks. I think the Jaguars follow that blueprint and use a more talented defensive line in the process than the Chiefs did.

Jarrian Jones Intercepts Bo Nix ... From Linebacker

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones (4) catches a pass before an NFL preseason football matchup at EverBank Stadum on Friday, Aug. 28, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars went with some fascinating dime packages in Week 1 against the browns, which led to the Jaguars deploying defensive backs Jarrian Jones and Antonio Johnson both at the linebacker spot on obvious passing downs. Jones spent four snaps inside the box for the Jaguars, which is certainly unique usage for a cornerback who has previously spent all of his time in the slot and at outside cornerback.

I think we see more of Jones in the box this week as the Broncos likely turn down the run game for more attempts with Nix (for some reason), and as a result I think we see Jones record his first pick of the year from a linebacker alignment. Nix is a mistake-prone quarterback, and Jones does a great job of creating chances for himself to make plays in coverage.

Bhayshul Tuten/Chris Rodriguez Jr. Combine for 150 Rushing Yards

Sep 13, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) reacts after a play in the second quarter against the Cleveland Browns at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It remains to be seen who the Jaguars will lean on in the running game when they play a better foe than the Browns, and we should get plenty of answers and clues this week when the Jaguars face off against Denver. But regardless of which running back leads the way, I think the Jaguars will manage create enough running room for both rushers to have a big day.

"In Week 1 against the Chiefs, the Broncos defense allowed 6.3 yards per carry (second-most) on designed runs; on eight carries against 12 personnel, the Broncos defense allowed 58 yards (7.3 yards per carry), the most in the league (minimum five carries against 12 personnel).

On those eight carries, the Broncos used nickel personnel on six plays (75%), with a light box (six or fewer defenders in the tackle box) on five of those attempts," NextGenStats said. "Against the Browns, the Jaguars used 12 personnel on 39.3% of snaps, the highest rate in the league, with 14 of their 27 designed runs (51.9%) utilizing 12 personnel. On those 14 runs, they encountered a light box just three times, recording 13 yards (4.3 yards per carry)."

In short, the Jaguars have the schematic advantage and they are also have the momentum with Tuten and Rodriguez and the running game in general from Week 1. The Broncos' run defense is not nearly as daunting as their pass defense, and it could set up for a big game for Jacksonville's backs.