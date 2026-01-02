Travis Etienne Reveals Exact Moment Urban Meyer Lost the Jaguars' Locker Room

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have certainly come a long way since the Urban Meyer nightmare.

Meyer's short stint as the Jaguars head coach featured more off-field controversies than it did wins on the field, and Jaguars running back Travis Etienne recently revealed exactly when the debacle truly went off the rails and descended into the worst coaching tenure in NFL history.

Urban Liar

Speaking on 'The St. Brown Podcast', Etienne revealed that the straw that broke the camel's back when it came to Meyer's relationship with the locker room was Meyer's infamous incidient following a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals.

Instead of travelling back with the team on the team plane following the game -- like every other head coach in the history of the sport -- Meyer instead stayed behind in Ohio. Soon thereafter, he was filmed dancing with a younger woman inside a bar. The video went viral, and Meyer's already all-time low credibility somehow took an even deeper nosedive.

Meyer would both say in public and in private that he was found in the compromising position to not fault of his own ... all while another video proved him to be lying, as was often the case. As Etienne explained, that was when the locker room officially gave up on their disgraced leader.

"It's like he was just being very hypocritical. Because I remember, like, one time, y'all probably seen the video we had played the Bengals, and he stayed. He had stayed out there ... he didn't travel with the team. He just stayed," Etienne said.

ETN on Urban lol pic.twitter.com/JBZsiZuiiz — Vegas Jags fan (@Jag28fan) January 1, 2026

"Then they got him on video, and then, like, he comes and try to address each meeting room individually. And basically he was just in there cappin. Then, like, you like, they got the video out there, so it was just crazy to see. And I feel like once that happened, like, he lost the locker room, and it was just straight down here from there."

Meyer amazingly coached the Jaguars for nine more games from that point, going 2-7 in the process before Josh Lambo's accusation of Meyer kicking him finally led to owner Shad Khan pulling the plug on his worst mistake as owner.

Since then, Khan has hired two qualified and dignified adults as head coach in Doug Pederson and Liam Coen and the Jaguars have made the playoffs twice. The Meyer circus is put in the rear view mirror a little bit more with each win, right where it belongs.

