3 Takeaways from Jaguars vs. Broncos Ahead of Fantasy Championship

No one thought the Jacksonville Jaguars would be here. By here, I mean 11-4 after 15 games, leading the AFC South and within arm's reach of the No. 1 seed in the conference. I also mean one of the most important teams down the stretch of the 2025 fantasy football playoffs.



The Jaguars' offense had a dominant performance in their 48-20 blowout win over the New York Jets, with several players leading their fantasy managers to the next round of the postseason. In the fantasy semifinals, Jacksonville did it again, this time scoring four touchdowns on the vaunted Denver Broncos' defense to pull off the upset, 34-20, showing that they might control the fate of the season.



Jaguars are a go for fantasy championship games



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) reacts after rushing for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

1. Trevor Lawrence



After last week's performance against the New York Jets, when Trevor Lawrence tallied 380 total yards, six touchdowns, and over 44 fantasy points, no one expected him to repeat that kind of output versus the Denver Broncos in the semifinals. While he didn't reach quite the same heights for the Jacksonville Jaguars this week, anyone who banked on T-Law in Week 16 came away a happy camper.



Against arguably the best defense in the league, he threw for 279 yards and three touchdowns on 23-of-36 passing and ran for another score and an additional 20 yards on six carries. That gave him 31.2 fantasy points, the most of any quarterback ahead of Sunday Night Football. In the championship round, he gets another bout with the Indianapolis Colts, against whom he scored 19.4 points in a rout. He should be a safe bet again next week.



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne (1) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

2. Travis Etienne Jr.



The Broncos were able to shut down the Jaguars' rushing attack, allowing only 81 total yards on three yards per carry. However, they still couldn't completely limit Travis Etienne Jr. He only had 50 yards on the ground, but he added four catches for 16 yards and a touchdown. With 16.6 fantasy points, ETN once again showed that he has a strong floor for the championship versus the Colts.



Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) reacts after making a touchdown catch against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

3. Parker Washington



Denver's secondary did a good job of taking Jakobi Meyers and Brian Thomas Jr. out of the game, holding them to a combined six catches and 63 yards. However, that wasn't enough to keep the Jaguars' offense at bay, as Lawrence was able to spray the ball to his full arsenal of weapons. Parker Washington emerged as the top target for Jacksonville at Mile High.



He went for six catches, 145 yards, and a touchdown, with a lot of his yardage coming after the catch. Unfortunately, his place in the pecking order makes it difficult to fully trust him with a starting spot for the fantasy championship. However, anyone who needs a high-ceiling play against a daunting matchup should consider giving him a chance.

