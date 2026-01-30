3 Things Jaguars Fans Need to Know About Mathieu Araujo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have a few new faces on the coaching staff.

Yesterday, we went over some interesting facts for fans to learn about new offensive run game coordinator Brian Picucci . Today, we turn our focus to new defensive passing game coordinator Mathieu Araujo.

So with that said, here are three things for each Jaguars fan to know about Liam Coen's newest defensive assistant.

He Has Worked With Vic Fangio

Nov 2, 2023; Frankfurt, Germany; Miami Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio at press conference at the PSD Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Any coach with ties to Vic Fangio is one worth developing, and Araujo certainly has those. While he only spent a year with Fangio, we saw what one year with the legendary defensive coordinator did for Anthony Campanile. And while he was just an assistant, Araujo did play a close game day role with Fangio as he sat next to him in the coach's booth each game.

Does this mean Fangio has the Midas Touch and any coach he has worked with is the next great defensive mind? Of course not, but he is a heck of a coach for anyone to have learned from, and it is a good sign for the Jaguars that their newest pass game coordinator learned at least something from Fangio.

Has Ties to One Intriguing FA

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone looks on from the sideline against the Tennessee Titans during the fourth quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

While Araujo didn't coach current Jaguars linebacker and former Yale defender Foyesade Oluokun during his college days, there is one intriguing free agent he has ties with. Araujo mentored Colts Rodney Thomas II, who became Yale's first NFL draft pick since 2018 when he was selected by Indianapolis in the seventh round (239th overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars have their starting safeties for next season in some form or fashion, but they could use a special teams ace with ties to their new top defensive backs coach to replace a likely departing Andrew Wingard, too.

Boston College Success

Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Boston College Eagles helmet against the Missouri Tigers during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | Denny Medley-Imagn Images

When looking at position coaches and the success they have had, it is work taking a look at the players they have coached before. And for Araujo, he has an extensive history dating all the way back to his days at Boston College. At Boston College, Araujo coached three draft picks – S Will Harris (2019, 81st overall, Detroit), CB Isaac Yiadom (2018, 99th overall, Denver) and CB Kamrin Moore (2019, 189th overall, New Orleans).

Araujo has put college defensive backs in the NFL and has helped NFL defensive backs have some of the best seasons of their career. This should excite Jaguars fans and then some.

