3 Things to Watch in Jaguars' Playoff-Like Game vs. Colts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have one of the biggest regular-season games in franchise history right on their doorstep.

In Week 14, the Jaguars will host the 8-4 Indianapolis Colts to determine who will take pole position in the AFC South entering the final month of the season. So, what will we be looking for in the important clash?

Will Travon Walker return?

Nov 16, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) attempts to step away from pressure by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) during the first quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Will Travon Walker return for the first time since Week 11? I t is a major question facing the Jaguars this week after he returned to practice on Thursday and Fraidy, albeit in limited fashion. Walker is a critical piece of the Jaguars' defense, and he could be the key against Jonathan Taylor thanks to his stellar play against the run.

The Jaguars' defense has still performed well in recent weeks despite not having Walker on the field, but the Colts are not the Cardinals or the Titans. The Jaguars need Walker this week, and badly.

Jakobi Meyers' big matchup

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) celebrates with his teammates after touchdown against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Jakobi Meyers has been a major boost to the Jaguars' offense since they traded for him at the trade deadline, and now his role will be more important than ever. Meyers is set to draw the matchup of arguably the NFL's most underrated cornerback, and the Jaguars will need him to have yet another big showing to ensure the offense reaches its potential.

Per NextGenStats, "Charvarius Ward has allowed two of his coverage matchups to record 50+ receiving yards over the last two weeks (Xavier Worthy: 50, Nico Collins: 72). While the Colts have yet to face the Jaguars this season, Ward matched up against Meyers when he was on the Raiders in Week 5 and allowed just 1 reception for 7 yards across 8 matchups."

Hines-Allen vs. Colts OL

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen (41) commits a fumble turnover against Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Indianapolis Colts 37-20. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

No pass-rusher in football other than Myles Garrett has played better football than Josh Hines-Allen since the Jaguars' bye wee. Since then, he has generated a league-high 33 pressures, seven more than the next closest defender (Aidan Hutchinson: 26). Now, he will get a big test in a Colts offensive line that he has a lot of experience and a lot of past success against, especially their starting left tackle.

Per NextGenStats, "Hines-Allen has aligned at right edge on 73.7% of his snaps, projecting a matchup with Colts left tackle Bernhard Raimann. Raimann has allowed an 8.8% pressure rate this season, the 16th-lowest among left tackles (min. 150 pass blocks), and has allowed 5 or more pressures in only two games this season."

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.