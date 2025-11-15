3 Things to Watch in Jaguars' Upset Bid of Chargers
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will look to upset the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 11, but it will take some strong efforts from their core group of players.
So, what are the top things we are paying close attention to when the Jaguars kickoff vs. the Chargers? We break it down below.
Jarrian Jones' Moment
Second-year Jaguars cornerback Jarrian Jones has played both inside and out for the Jaguars, and he is expected to draw a second-straight start at the nickel spot due to a neck injury to starting cornerback Jourdan Lewis. The Chargers love getting their receivers involved from the slot, which means Jones could have a busy week after a stellar performance last week vs. the Texans.
"I literally think we talked like after every play. I looked at the sideline, just looked at him and made sure. 'I did right. I did it right?' You know what I am saying, he'd do like a thumbs up," Jones said from the locker room this week. "But I think [Lewis] has been kind of everything to me. We watch a lot of film together. I pick up a lot of stuff from his game. He has been doing it for a long time, you know. So I think he was exactly what I needed for this year."
Watch Jones discuss below
More Gardeck?
The Jaguars need to get something going with their pass-rush this week, and one option might be to start leaning on Dennis Gardeck. The veteran linebacker has made a lot of plays against the run this season, but he does not have a single game with more than seven pass-rush snaps. If the Jaguars want to explore all options when it comes to fixing the pass-rush, they should put Gardeck on the edge more often.
OL Reshuffling
The Jaguars are set to play their third different offensive lineman combination in a row on Sunday. Last week, it was starting left guard Ezra Cleveland was out of the lineup and replaced by veteran backup offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen. This week, it is right tackle Anton Harrison who will be sidelined and replaced by Van Lanen. After a tough game at guard last week, the Jaguars will need more this week from Van Lanen at right tackle.
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.