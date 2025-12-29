3 Contract-Year Players the Jaguars Can't Afford to Lose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have some big decisions to make once their magical 2025 season is over.

There is no point in focusing too much beyond a very real playoff run that has the potential to turn into something much more, but that doesn't mean the Jaguars don't have some key judgments to make by March that will help dictate their future.

Amongst the biggest questions Jaguars general manager James Gladstone and his front office have the answer: which free agents will the Jaguars keep? We take a look at three names the Jaguars can't let walk away at any cost

Dennis Gardeck

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Dennis Gardeck (47) reacts during the third quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

Dennis Gardeck has been exactly what the Jaguars needed as their No. 3 edge. It took until the second half of the season for him to land in that role, but he has been a major boost to the pass-rush rotation since. Arik Armstead was misplaced as the Jaguars' third edge rusher last season, and the numbers are clear on how much more of an impact Gardeck has been able to make.

EDGE Allignment Arik Armstead (2024) Dennis Gardeck (2025) Rushes 181 106 Sacks 0 2.5 Pressures 15 15 Sack % 0.0% 2.4% Pressure % 8.3% 14.2% Quick Pressures 2 4

Gardeck isn't going to be an X-Factor who is making game-changing plays week in and week out, but he is versatile, a good run defender, contributes on special teams, and is one of the leaders of the defense. It feels like it would be hard to find somebody who could replicate his role, and he needs to return one way or another.

Montaric Brown

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Montaric Brown (30) and cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) react after an interception against the New York Jets during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

One of the top-graded cornerbacks in the NFL via Pro Football Focus all season long, but especially over the last month, it does not feel like there is a scenario where the Jaguars can let Brown hit free agency. The former late-round draft pick has everything you could want in a cornerback aside from elite speed, and he has been a major boost for the secondary all season.

Brown is now tried and proven as a starter in the NFL. At worst, he gives the Jaguars a top-four cornerback group that also has Travis Hunter, Jourdan Lewis, and Jarrian Jones in it. That is a deep and athletic group to build the secondary around.

Cole Van Lanen

Jacksonville Jaguars Offensive Line Coach Shaun Sarrett coaches Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole Van Lanen (70) during the fourth organized team activity at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. Tuesday, May 27, 2025. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' offensive line has faced plenty of injuries throughout the course of the season, and it is hard to imagine the Jaguars would have been able to survive them without the versatility of Cole Van Lanen. A former deep reserve who grew into a swing tackle and then, eventually, a starter, Van Lanen can not be replaced.

Van Lanen has started games and played well at every spot on the offensive line except for center. Whether as a starter or as a key fill-in player at any position needed, Van Lanen must return to the roster in 2026.

