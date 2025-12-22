3 Things We Learned From Jaguars' Impressive Showing vs. Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars made their statement, and now they are moving on to bigger and better things.

But before the Jaguars turn their focus toward the Indianapolis Colts and, more importantly, their playoff run, we will examine what we learned in the Jaguars' statement win over the Denver Broncos in Week 16.

Parker Washington is a critical piece

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) makes a catch for a touchdown against the Denver Broncos during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

It has always been clear that Parker Washington is a talented and important piece of the 2025 Jaguars. He has flashed big-play ability since he was drafted, but he has taken a major step forward in his third year and has set career-highs in every major receiving category. And on Sunday, he showed that he is one of the most important players in Liam Coen's offense.

The Broncos made a clear effort to have Patrick Surtain Jr. matchup with Brian Thomas Jr., while flooding the middle of the field with defenders to attempt to contain Jakobi Meyers. This meant a third weapon had to step up, and Washington did that and then some. Washington is a true weapon who defenses need to account for, or else they will end up like Denver.

The Trevor Lawrence resurgence is no fluke

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) rushes the ball against the Denver Broncos during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

There is no longer any debating whether the Trevor Lawrence's surge is real. There can be no waving it away, using the opponents as a fallacy to push back against the legitimacy of his play. Instead, Lawrence showed in his terrific outing against the Broncos that this is who he really is, and he makes the Jaguars a dangerous offense.

Lawrence has been the best passer in the NFL in essentially every major passing category over the last month, and on Sunday he did it against one of the best defenses in the NFL. Lawrence made plays against the Broncos' ferocious pass-rush, didn't make any poor decisions against their top-flight secondary, and had precise accuracy at some key moments.

The Jaguars have unlocked Travon Walker

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Travon Walker (44) hits Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) during the second half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars have seen Travon Walker make big plays throughout the season, displaying toughness while battling through injuries and giving the Jaguars a disruptive and versatile lineman against both the run and pass. But his performance against a good Broncos offensive line might have been his best of the season.

Walker had a key run stop for the third week in a row, but he also showed just how much of a play-maker he can be when the Jaguars use him as the chess piece he was promised to be when the Jaguars drafted him No. 1. Past Jaguars defensive coordinators talked about using Walker inside on pass-rushing downs, but it never became the norm. Doing so more frequently has unlocked his skill-set in a big way.

