3 Things We Learned About Jaguars' Liam Coen in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen is a Coach of the Year candidate for a reason.

Coen led the Jaguars to one of their best seasons in years, going 13-4 in his first season leading a franchise and turning Trevor Lawrence into the MVP-level quarterback the Jaguars were always promised.

So, what did we learn from the first year of the Coen era? We break it down below.

The Run Game Has Hope

While the Jaguars' running game wasn't consistently great all season, it did have enough bright spots to say that Coen at least gives the Jaguars hope moving forward. Coen has a diverse and aggressive running scheme that was on display for the first two months of the season, with the Jaguars ranking No. 8 and No. 10 in rushing EPA/Play and success rate in the first seven weeks.

The run game stalled a bit after the Jaguars' bye week, with the Jaguars ranking No. 19 and No. 29 in EPA and success rate when running the ball from Week 9 through Week 18. The Jaguars were dominant running the ball against the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs, though, and there is finally a solid foundation to build the running game around.

He is the QB Whisperer Shad Khan Wanted

Trevor Lawrence certainly had some questions to answer entering the season, but boy did he answer them. Lawrence had a solid 2023 season before injuries derailed his final month-plus. Then he had an awful start to 2024 before picking up his play until injuries once again ended his season. Then in 2025, Lawrence had another slow start to the season, all the way through the bye week.

But after that, Lawrence took off and never looked back. He played like a top-three quarterback over the second half of the season, and Coen helped him reach levels and highs he didn't even hit during his 2022 hot streak. Shad Khan hired Coen to get Lawrence on track, and he surely did that.

Every Player is an Option

The amount of players who developed over the last year under Coen's watch and the tutelage of his staff is staggering. It wasn't just top players like Travis Etienne or Devin Lloyd, either; it was all over the roster, even down to the practice squad.

The Jaguars had a roster where, by the end of the year, nearly every player on the active roster and quite a few beyond it made big impacts. That is not normal, and it is a sign of how much the Jaguars needed Coen's touch.

