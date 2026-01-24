Liam Coen, Jaguars Must Get Used to the Sean McVay Treatment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen and the rest of the franchise, this is the new normal.

The Jaguars have had an active few weeks since the 2025 season ended, even with the fact that they are one of just 22 franchises that has not made a big change at head coach. But ever since the final whistle blew for the Jaguars' season, Coen and company have had to get the same double-edged sword treatment that Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams have gotten for years.

McVay Treatment

Ever since even the first year of the McVay era in 2017, the Rams have had to face the same questions as a result of their success that the Jaguars are facing now. Since McVay was hired in 2017, he has had four different offensive coordinators and four different defensive coordinators. Five have gone on to be head coaches, four were hired as head coaches directly from McVay's staff, and another two are getting looks for 2025 head coaching roles in Mike LaFleur and Chris Shula.

Coen himself is an example of the bump coaches get from the McVay tree. It is the best coaching tree and arguably the best franchise in football today, and the success that has come from it has resulted in quite a few offseasons just like the one the Jaguars are in now.

So with teams like the Buffalo Bills, Cleveland Browns, and Arizona Cardinals after Jaguars coordinators Grant Udinski and Anthony Campanile, there should be no sense of surprise within the Miller Electric Center. There hasn't been, either, as the Jaguars always expected their star coordinatrs to get looks as head coaches.

If neither gets a head coaching job this year, it stands to figure they both will next season -- something McVay and the Rams even haven't the deal with yet. Losing one coordinator is tough, but losing too is the type of reality that tests the mettle of one of the most important aspect's of Coen's job: developing a coaching staff.

The Jaguars have gone decades without a coordinator being hired off their staff to be a new head coach. This is not territory the Jaguars have any familiarity with as a franchise. But Coen saw McVay have to hire new coach after new coach, year after year. And now, he and the Jaguars are getting the McVay and Rams treatment in the same exact manner.

