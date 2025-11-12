3 Thoughts on Jaguars Opening Brenton Strange's Practice Window
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have opened up tight end Brenton Strange's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve, and it could have big ramifications.
So, what do we make of the Jaguars opening up his practice window? We break it down below.
This is the boost Jaguars needed
The Jaguars' offense has had some of its worst performances of the season since Strange went down with his injury. While his absence isn't the sole reason -- they had bad games with him in the lineup too -- it was certainly a blow to a unit that did not have many other players playing as consistently effective as Strange was.
Strange might not be the knight in shining armor that will save the Jaguars' offense, but his return is needed as badly now as it has been at any point since he was injured. With the Jaguars losing Travis Hunter for the year and Brian Thomas Jr. dealing with an ankle injury, Strange could see a strong volume of targets once he is back on the game day roster.
Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne both win
Strange is such a balanced tight end who wins in both the running and passing game that his eventual return will provide a boost to the offense as a whole. Travis Etienne is a big winner because some of his best performances of the year came with Strange in the lineup springing big runs, such as against the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers.
Trevor Lawrence has also lacked many reliable targets over the last month as drops have increased throughout the offense. Strange was the most trustworthy pass-catching target before his injury, and he should once again be leaned on by Lawrence once he is back on the field.
Jaguars have clarity on offseason TE need
The Jaguars signed each of Hunter Long and Johnny Mundt to small, two-year deals in the offseason to round out the tight end room behind Brenton Strange but it was incredibly clear during Strange's four-game absence that the Jaguars need a more capable and effective No. 2 tight end. Not just to improve the depth behind Strange, but to also complement him when he is on the field.
In the four games since Strange was injured, the Jaguars' tight ends combined for eight catches for 79 yards on 17 targets. The tight end position has been essentially a complete non-factor since Strange went down, and the Jaguars must amend this next season.
