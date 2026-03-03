Fresh Team Gets Linked to Jaguars' Travis Etienne

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne could be getting his big free agency break at just the right time.

With Breece Hall getting the franchise tag on Tuesday, it looks like it will come down to Etienne and Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker as the top running backs set to be in this year's free agent class. As a result, Etienne could be a big name to watch when the free agency window opens next week.

And while most people have connected Etienne to the Kansas City Chiefs and their glaring running back need, one report indicates there could be another fit to watch.

Etienne Homecoming?

NBC Sports' Matthew Berry put out his annual article detailing the most interesting things he heard during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and Etienne was the lone Jaguars topic to pop up -- hardly a surprise since the Jaguars did not have head coach Liam Coen or James Gladstone in town for the event.

Still, Berry notes that when it comes to Etienne there is another team that isn't the Chiefs that deserves some consideration.

"Among the places I heard for Travis Etienne to land include New Orleans and Kansas City," Berry said.

When looking at reasons why this fit might make sense, it is hard to argue with the logic. For starters, Etienne is a Louisiana native and a graduate of Jennings High School in Louisiana, so it would give a chance for a true homecoming after he has been on just two teams since high school (the Jaguars and the Clemson Tigers).

Then there is the fact that the Saints look prepared to move on from Alvin Kamara after his long tenure as their top running back. And who better to replace Kamara than Etienne, who was frequently compared to the Saints' star when he was entering the 2021 NFL Draft.

One team badly in need of a running back filled its void this week when the Houston Texans traded for David Montgomery, so that is one less team that could be seeking out Etienne. If the Saints are indeed interested in Etienne, though, then that is another team the Jaguars will have to find a way to fend off if they intend on keeping Etienne.

With that said, landing with the Saints would be fine from a Jaguars standpoint -- they will play in 2027, and then likely not again after that during the duration of his hypothetical deal.

