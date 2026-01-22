3 Best Moves Jaguars Made in 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are fresh off one of the best regular seasons in franchise history, and they could not have gotten there without a few key moves made along the way.

So, what were the best moves the Jaguars' leadership regime of general manager James Gladstone, head coach Liam Coen, and executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli made to help the Jaguars go 13-4 and win the AFC South? We break down the three best below.

Jakobi Meyers Trade

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When the Jaguars traded for Jakobi Meyers before the trade deadline, they were in a weird spot. They were 5-3 but just barely escaped Las Vegas with an overtime win, while star rookie Travis Hunter was lost due to a knee injury. Facing serious issues at receiver and not far removed from a two-game losing streak, the Jaguars traded a fourth- and sixth-round pick for Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.

With Meyers on the last year of his deal and nine games left in the season, the trade meant an audition for Meyers in a long-term role. He responded with a terrific start with the Jaguars, serving as the security blanket Trevor Lawrence had long needed in the middle of the field. Before the Meyers trade, the Jaguars ranked No. 24 and No. 28 in dropback EPA/Play and Success Rate. After the trade, they ranked No. 3 and No. 4.

Adding Jourdan Lewis

Oct 6, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jourdan Lewis (2) and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquise Brown (5) come together after a play during the first half at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

It was a minor surprise when the first free agent the Jaguars signed was a nickel cornerback in Jourdan Lewis. Lewis was fresh off a fantastic season with the Dallas Cowboys, but Darnell Savage and Jarrian Jones were already on the roster. Well, Lewis made it clear pretty quickly why the Jaguars made him a top priority in March.

Lewis was the team's best defensive back all training camp and then had a dominant start to the season in 2025. Injuries in the middle and the end of the season meant the Jaguars were without him for a few stretches, but he was amongst the NFL's most productive cover guys when healthy. He was also instrumental to the Jaguars' culture change inside the facility. He might be a future coach when his p layi ng days are over.

Drafting LeQuint Allen

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen Jr. (36) looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The Jaguars saw each of their top three draft picks deal with injuries over the course of the season, but they still saw several rookies make a big impact. Perhaps no rookie made a bigger impact than 7th-round running back LeQuint Allen Jr., though.

Allen was never a focal point as a pass-catcher or ball-carrier for the Jaguars, but his value was clear and went beyond any box score. Allen was one of the best pass-blocking running backs in the entire NFL and was also a top special teams player, forcing two fumbles on kickoff coverage unit during his rookie season.

