Jaguars' Assistant Coaching Carousel Coming to a Crossroads

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars will likely know in the next week or so whether they will have to fill out the rest of their coaching staff.

But in each of the last few days, a new team has revealed an increased or previously unknown level of interest in offensive coordinator Grant Udinski and defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile . We discuss this and more in today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast.

After the initial interest in Udinski and Campanile seemed to be left to the Cleveland Browns and Miami Dolphins, three more teams have joined the group. The Buffalo Bills have requested an interview with Udinski, while Campanile took an interview with the Baltimore Ravens and has an in-person second interview with the Arizona Cardinals.

In short, the rest of the NFL is hot on the trail for the Jaguars' young assistants. There were 10 coaching vacancies this offseason, and at least half of them included speaking to one of the Jaguars' star coordinators. The interest in Jaguars assistant coaches has never been higher than it has been over the last two weeks.

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile walks off the field to be interviewed by media members after an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, Aug. 14, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over the next week or so, the Jaguars will be able to find some clarity on how many coaches they are losing, if any. The Browns will want to speak to Los Angeles Rams asisstant Nate Scheelhaase, which means they will not make a decision until at least Monday. But as things stand today, Udinski is one of five finalists and has the second-to-last in-person interview that is currently scheduled.

The Browns seem like a genuine threat to poach Udinski, who could also look to potentially take some Jaguars staff with him. Coen built the offensive staff of people he himself has the connections with for the most part, though, so not many -- if any -- would be expected to head to the AFC North with Udinski.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski with quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

As for Campanile, that seems like a different story. Campanile ran the show on defense for the Jaguars, as opposed to on offense where Udinski played a pivotal but non-play-calling role. Campanile seemingly has had a big influence on the kind of coaches who joined the staff with connections to defensive backs coach Anthony Perkins and linebackers coach Tem Lukabu.

The Cardinals seem like a true wild card, and the fact they have already spoken to Campanile once means he is in play there. Losing him with be a significant hurdle for the Jaguars to face.

