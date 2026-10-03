4 Jaguars Sleepers Who Will Decide Bengals Contest: Rookies Due For an Impact

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The time is nearly here for the Jacksonville Jaguars to face an important road test once more.

The Jaguars did not meet the challenge last time in a close loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 2, but they get a chance for redemption this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. But for that to happen, the Jaguars will need these sleepers to make an impact.

TE Nate Boerkircher

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) walks off the field after defeating the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have relied on Nate Boerkircher quite a bit as a run-blocker this season, and that is unlikely to change this week against the Bengals. There are some real holes to poke in this Bengals defense when they are in their base defense, and the Jaguars have not been afraid to run or throw the ball out of two-tight end sets this season. That could be an area the Jaguars lean on this week, especially if they want to get Bhayshul Tuten going on the ground.

I do not think this will be a week where Boerkircher suddenly starts to produce in the passing game, but it was said when he was drafted that he doesn't need to put up big numbers as a receiver to make an impact as a rookie. He can do so in his ability as a blocker, allowing the Jaguars the comfort to play in 12 personnel when the matchup justifies it like this week.

WR Josh Cameron

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron (19) runs the ball out on the opening kickoff during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Patriots 35-6. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times‑Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

﻿Josh Cameron has played an important role for the Jaguars in two of the first three games. The fact that his biggest roles came in blowouts instead of the one-score loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 2 could be an early indication to remember that he is, after all, still one of the Jaguars' rookies. But if Cameron plays a larger percentage of snaps this week against the Bengals, he could easily become one of the more important depth players on the entire team by a wide margin.

The Bengals struggled against 12 personnel last week against the Pittsburgh Steelers as we noted above, and Cameron could be a big piece of that this week. A healthy chunk of his snaps have come in heavier formations with multiple tight ends, and I think he could make a big impact as a run blocker and then in the red-zone as a pass-catcher if the Jaguars lean into that part of their game plan.

DB Caleb Ransaw

Cleveland Browns wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) spins from safety Caleb Ransaw (27) during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have used three safeties at a high rate through the first few weeks of the season, and I think the way the Bengals like to play offense means we could see it at the highest clip yet to start the year. The Bengals like to spread the field around and their top tight end is much more of a move tight end than a pure blocker. Couple this with their lack of under center offense, and this could be an important week for Caleb Ransaw.

Eric Murray has had some issues with missed tackles (four in three games, per PFF) and that could also mean the Jaguars could get closer and closer to Ransaw taking on a bigger role in the defense. He has quietly done some good things at the start of the season, and this week's matchup could make him more important than he has been during the first three weeks of the 2026 season.

RB Ameer Abdullah

Sep 27, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Ameer Abdullah (20) warms up before a game against the New England Patriots at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If there is one position of weakness on the Bengals' roster, it is at the linebacker spot. The Jaguars were able to take advantage of this in last year's game by getting the running backs in space, which helped Bhayshul Tuten score a receiving touchdown as well as pop a long run after the catch on a screen. The linebackers are more experienced now, and the addition of Dexter Lawrence will surely help their cause, but this still feels like a week for the Jaguars to get their running backs in space.

I expect this to be a big Tuten week in general for a number of reasons, and I think the Jaguars will not limit the space plays to just him. Ameer Abdullah has already gotten some looks in the passing and screen game this year, and I think the Jaguars look his way at least a few times on Sunday. Making the most out of his chances, and doing so against a Bengals weakness, could go a long way when it comes to the offense's ability to create explosive plays.