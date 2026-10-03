3 Reasons to Be Optimistic About Jaguars' Prospects vs. Bengals in Week 4

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. --For the Jacksonville Jaguars, Week 4 presents a key opportunity. But how likely are the Jaguars to seize that opportunity, and why should they have the benefit of the doubt of doing so?

Considering the Jaguars' string of losses to the Bengals in recent years, it is fair to say the Bengals have had the Jaguars' number. So, why do we think that can change when the Jaguars and Bengals face off in Week 4? We break it down below to reveal the biggest reasons for optimism when it comes to Jacksonville's tough road trip.

The Running Game

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have come out of the gate swinging when it comes to the running game. While the Jaguars have not had an all-out onslaught of running the ball down the spine of defenses, they have one of the NFL's most efficient rushing attacks through the first three weeks (No. 4 EPA/Play, No. 5 success rate) and that is because of how effective Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. have been in their roles.

"Yeah, I think you can really dictate more when you're running the ball well," Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence said this week. "It feels like you're going with your plan more and you're calling what you want to call as opposed to sometimes when you get behind the chains, you feel like you're on your heels a little bit and you're having to make up some ground. I think that the feeling part of that as a player, that is a real thing. I think when you can run the ball, it helps with that."

Tuten ranks second in success rate (51.2%) and first in rate of runs reaching 15 miles per hour (41.9%) among all qualified RBs this season, while Rodriguez ranks No. 5 in success rate due to his effectiveness on short-yardage plays . They are facing a Bengals' defense that is suspect against the run, and this could be the week the Jaguars' running game really pops.

Anthony Campanile's Second Attempt

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile looks on before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The last time the Jaguars played the Bengals was the seventh-worst regular-season performance of the Anthony Campanile-era defense in terms of EPA/Play, with the only games in front of it being both Broncos games, the loss to the Los Angeles Rams in London, the loss to the Houston Texans on the road, and wins over the Kansas City Chiefs and Las Cegas Raiders where the Jaguars allowed 29 and 28 points. The 31 points allowed to the Bengals is also one of just three games in which Campanile's unit has allowed 30 points or more.

Jacksonville's defense has gotten off to a fast start in 2026, ranking first in points allowed and No. 5 in EPA/Play. But Ja'Marr Chase and Joe Burrow are the biggest challenge, by far, that Campanile and the Jaguars' defense have faced in 2026. Campanile and the Jaguars' defense got taught some lessons from their last performance against Chase and company, and now it is time for them to turn things.

"I think you always have to account for any time you've got a guy that can take it the distance when he makes a catch; you've always got to account for him," Campanile said this week about Chase. "You always got to have a good plan for when you're playing against guys like that.”

Changes Since Week 2, 2025

Sep 14, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) throws a pass against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There are a lot of things different compared to the last time these two teams played. Dexter Lawrence and a revamped Bengals' defensive line are certainly more of a test than some of the defensive pieces the Jaguars had to battle a year ago in Cincinnati. Joe Burrow is also healthy after getting injured in last year's road loss. But the Jaguars have some differences of their own.

Jacksonville did not have Jakobi Meyers in their offense the last time they played Cincinnati. Parker Washington was also a backup during that Week 2 game last season. In fact, the Jaguars' starting three receivers in that game were Brian Thomas Jr., Dyami Brown, and Travis Hunter. Thomas has a much smaller role in the offense now, while Brown plays for the Commanders and Hunter is the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback. The Jaguars have a new and improved passing attack and team compared to the last time these two teams played, and it should lead to success.