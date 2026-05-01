4 Veterans Who Were Put on Long-Term Notice Following Jaguars' 2026 Draft

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have added to their roster in a big way over the last two weeks, trading for a new defensive tackle, drafting 10 rookies, and then signing 18 more undrafted free agents.

But it is the 10 draft picks the Jaguars made who figure to factor into the Jaguars' long-term plans the most. While the Jaguars did not pick until No. 56 and there is not a clear-cut starter amongst the rookie class, the Jaguars have made it clear what they are looking for from rookies, and that is merely contributing.

Jacksonville Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone talks about the process of making a list of who they want to draft and how that changes if another team picks their pick during the Jaguars’ annual pre-draft luncheon press conference in the media room at the Miller Electric Center Thursday April 9, 2026 in Jacksonville Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

So while some Jaguars veterans have been put on notice for the 2026 season, there are others who appear more than safe for this year but now have a complicated path forward. That path has been complicated only by the investments the Jaguars have made thus far, and it calls into question how many of these players could be in the Jaguars' plans after 2026.

Who are some veterans that fit this description? We detail four such cases below.

DBs Eric Murray & Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is not to say the Jaguars need to upgrade from either one of these players. It is just the simple maturation of a roster, and both of these players have interesting situations to watch beyond 2026. I expect this duo to be the Jaguars' starting safety duo this season , despite the eventual debut of former third-rounder Caleb Ransaw, and then yet another top-100 pick at safety this year in Jalen Huskey.

In a perfect world, the Jaguars would be be able to re-sign Antonio Johnson. The fourth-year safety has been Day 3 success story and he made some of the unit's biggest plays last season. He should see an expanded role this year following the departure of Andrew Wingard in free agency. With that said, timing is an issue here.

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Johnson is an ascending talent who is about to take on the biggest role of his career, and on the most high-profile NFL team he has played for since the Jaguars drafted him in 2023. If he thrives like he did last season, he will be in for a massive payday next offseason. But similar to former Jaguars' linebacker Devin Lloyd, Johnson's potential breakout could be coming at the same time as some other important deals for the Jaguars.

Fellow 2023 draftees Brenton Strange and Parker Washington are also free agents after this season, and it appears the Jaguars have already taken steps toward extending both. Since the Jaguars like to play the compensatory pick game, they could have to prioritize Strange and Washington and have to let Johnson walk for a big deal in free agency and potentially netting them a draft pick.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) runs during the third quarter in an NFL football AFC Wild Card playoff matchup, Sunday, Jan. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Bills lead 10-7 at the half over the Jaguars. The Bills defeated the Jaguars 27-24. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars had to do this with Lloyd and Travis Etienne this offseason. Each had great seasons in contract years, but the Jaguars prioritized the likes of Jakobi Meyers, Cole Van Lanen, and Montaric Brown instead since they were all also free agents.

As for Murray, he was a solid addition to the Jaguars' secondary last season after signing a three-year, $19.5 million deal with the Jaguars. Murray should be expected to lead the Jaguars' young safety room once more in 2026, and it is clear he has the trust of the Jaguars' coaching staff to command the backend alongside Jourdan Lewis.

With that in mind, Murray turns 33 in January and the Jaguars can save nearly $7 million in cap space by making him a post-June 1st release next offseason. With big investments in Ransaw and Huskey, the Jaguars could have two new starters at safety in 2027.

IOL Patrick Mekari & Ezra Cleveland

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Ezra Cleveland (76) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Like safety, the Jaguars have now spent back-to-back third-round picks on an offensive lineman following the selection of massive Oregon guard Emmanuel Pregnon. An All-American talent last season, Pregnon joins the Jaguars' offensive line just a year after the Jaguars drafted Wyatt Milum in the third round.

Like Milum last season (and likely again this season), Pregnon likely is not a Week 1 starter. This is not to say he will not have a chance to win a job, because the Jaguars truly do let the best players play at each spot in terms of oppurtunity. But Patrick Mekari, Ezra Cleveland, and even Milum all have an edge on him considering they have a year in the system already and then a ton of NFL experience to boot.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

With that said, the Jaguars' 2027 offensive line could look a lot different. We know Anton Harrison and Cole Van Lanen will be part of it, and it feels safe to say the same for Robert Hainsey. Cleveland, however, is a free agent after this season and the Jaguars can save $13 million in cap space by releasing Mekari next offseason.

The most likely scenario feels like the Jaguars let the best man win each guard job in 2026, but I would assume Mekari and Cleveland would be the Week 1 starters. Beyond then, though, the Jaguars could have their new long-term guard duo in Milum and Pregnon.