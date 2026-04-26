Drafting Emmanuel Pregnon Completely Reshapes Jaguars' Offensive Line
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars sent out a few messages during the 2026 NFL Draft.
The biggest message they sent was as literal as it was figurative, and it came in the form of third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon.
By drafting Pregnon at No. 84, the Jaguars did more than just get one of the best value picks of the entire draft. Instead, they indicated an entirely new direction along an offensive line that for years has needed to reshape itself.
How Pregnon Reshapes OL
Simply put, the Jaguars' offensive line has been, let's say, a bit of a finesse line for several years now. The Jaguars took steps toward changing this last season with Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey, and Wyatt Milum, but there is more work to be done to make the Jaguars bigger, strong, and more physical in the trenches. Perhaps more than any other guard in the draft, Pregnon helps the Jaguars do that.
Player
Height Percentile
Weight Percentile
Cole Van Lanen
41%
25%
Ezra Cleveland
78%
48%
Robert Hainsey
67%
37%
Patrick Mekari
65%
35%
Anton Harrison
41%
62%
Walker Little
95%
55%
Jonah Monheim
40
16%
Wyatt Milum
86%
55%
Chuma Edoga
21%
36%
Emmanuel Pregnon
65%
65%
As you can see from the table above, the Jaguars' offensive line has not exactly been made up of massive roadgraders. This was even moreso the case in year's past, before the Jaguars added a bit more size to the room. As things stand today, Milum and Pregnon -- the Jaguars' two third-round offensive line additions the last two years -- are the best examples yet of the Jaguars looking to get bigger and meaner up front.
It is to no surprise that Jaguars head coach Liam Coen pointed to exactly these traits when talking about what he liked about Pregnon during the process. While it remains to be seen when exactly Pregnon will be able to hit the field and carve out a role for himself, it is clear that the drafting of the Oregon guard was done to beef the Jaguars up one way or another.
"Yeah, obviously a first-team All-American, type of player that adds mass inside. That's something that we've been continuously evaluating is getting bigger, faster, stronger and tougher. That's something that he does for us," Coen said after Day 2.
"You look at his -- the physical attributes, the stuff we can't coach, and then a guy that wasn't a mental error guy, wasn't somebody that couldn't handle all of what Oregon was able to do in their system and checking and killing plays, audibles, alerts, all of those kinds of things that you're hunting up, from a, okay, can he go and do that at this level, we believe so. I think that you look at in the pass pro and in the run game, getting bigger, I like that."
If you look back to the last three games the Jaguars lost in the regular season, one theme stood out: the Jaguars got bullied in the trenches. The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Houston Texans all used their defensive fronts to steamroll the Jaguars, and the difference in physicality and edge was jarring.
For the Jaguars to ensure that will not happen again, they are taking the neccesary steps. This time around, that step included selecting a true roadgrader like Pregnon, signaling a true shift for the Jaguars' offensive line.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley