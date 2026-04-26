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Drafting Emmanuel Pregnon Completely Reshapes Jaguars' Offensive Line

The Jacksonville Jaguars' offensive line is going to look a lot different after the addition of Emmanuel Pregnon.
John Shipley|
Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

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Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars sent out a few messages during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The biggest message they sent was as literal as it was figurative, and it came in the form of third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

emmanuel pregno
Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By drafting Pregnon at No. 84, the Jaguars did more than just get one of the best value picks of the entire draft. Instead, they indicated an entirely new direction along an offensive line that for years has needed to reshape itself.

How Pregnon Reshapes OL

Simply put, the Jaguars' offensive line has been, let's say, a bit of a finesse line for several years now. The Jaguars took steps toward changing this last season with Patrick Mekari, Robert Hainsey, and Wyatt Milum, but there is more work to be done to make the Jaguars bigger, strong, and more physical in the trenches. Perhaps more than any other guard in the draft, Pregnon helps the Jaguars do that.

Player

Height Percentile

Weight Percentile

Cole Van Lanen

41%

25%

Ezra Cleveland

78%

48%

Robert Hainsey

67%

37%

Patrick Mekari

65%

35%

Anton Harrison

41%

62%

Walker Little

95%

55%

Jonah Monheim

40

16%

Wyatt Milum

86%

55%

Chuma Edoga

21%

36%

Emmanuel Pregnon

65%

65%

As you can see from the table above, the Jaguars' offensive line has not exactly been made up of massive roadgraders. This was even moreso the case in year's past, before the Jaguars added a bit more size to the room. As things stand today, Milum and Pregnon -- the Jaguars' two third-round offensive line additions the last two years -- are the best examples yet of the Jaguars looking to get bigger and meaner up front.

It is to no surprise that Jaguars head coach Liam Coen pointed to exactly these traits when talking about what he liked about Pregnon during the process. While it remains to be seen when exactly Pregnon will be able to hit the field and carve out a role for himself, it is clear that the drafting of the Oregon guard was done to beef the Jaguars up one way or another.

EMMANUEL PREGNO
Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, obviously a first-team All-American, type of player that adds mass inside. That's something that we've been continuously evaluating is getting bigger, faster, stronger and tougher. That's something that he does for us," Coen said after Day 2.

"You look at his -- the physical attributes, the stuff we can't coach, and then a guy that wasn't a mental error guy, wasn't somebody that couldn't handle all of what Oregon was able to do in their system and checking and killing plays, audibles, alerts, all of those kinds of things that you're hunting up, from a, okay, can he go and do that at this level, we believe so. I think that you look at in the pass pro and in the run game, getting bigger, I like that."

EMMANUEL PREGNO
Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you look back to the last three games the Jaguars lost in the regular season, one theme stood out: the Jaguars got bullied in the trenches. The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Houston Texans all used their defensive fronts to steamroll the Jaguars, and the difference in physicality and edge was jarring.

For the Jaguars to ensure that will not happen again, they are taking the neccesary steps. This time around, that step included selecting a true roadgrader like Pregnon, signaling a true shift for the Jaguars' offensive line.

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John Shipley
JOHN SHIPLEY

John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.

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