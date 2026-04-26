Drafting Emmanuel Pregnon Completely Reshapes Jaguars' Offensive Line

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars sent out a few messages during the 2026 NFL Draft.

The biggest message they sent was as literal as it was figurative, and it came in the form of third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon.

Oregon offensive linemen Iapani Laloulu, left, and Emmanuel Pregnon line up as the Oregon Ducks host the Montana State Bobcats on Aug. 30, 2025, at Autzen Stadium in Eugene, Oregon. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

By drafting Pregnon at No. 84, the Jaguars did more than just get one of the best value picks of the entire draft. Instead, they indicated an entirely new direction along an offensive line that for years has needed to reshape itself.

How Pregnon Reshapes OL

Simply put, the Jaguars' offensive line has been, let's say, a bit of a finesse line for several years now. The Jaguars took steps toward changing this last season with Patrick Mekari , Robert Hainsey, and Wyatt Milum, but there is more work to be done to make the Jaguars bigger, strong, and more physical in the trenches. Perhaps more than any other guard in the draft, Pregnon helps the Jaguars do that.

Player Height Percentile Weight Percentile Cole Van Lanen 41% 25% Ezra Cleveland 78% 48% Robert Hainsey 67% 37% Patrick Mekari 65% 35% Anton Harrison 41% 62% Walker Little 95% 55% Jonah Monheim 40 16% Wyatt Milum 86% 55% Chuma Edoga 21% 36% Emmanuel Pregnon 65% 65%

As you can see from the table above, the Jaguars' offensive line has not exactly been made up of massive roadgraders. This was even moreso the case in year's past, before the Jaguars added a bit more size to the room. As things stand today, Milum and Pregnon -- the Jaguars' two third-round offensive line additions the last two years -- are the best examples yet of the Jaguars looking to get bigger and meaner up front.

It is to no surprise that Jaguars head coach Liam Coen pointed to exactly these traits when talking about what he liked about Pregnon during the process. While it remains to be seen when exactly Pregnon will be able to hit the field and carve out a role for himself, it is clear that the drafting of the Oregon guard was done to beef the Jaguars up one way or another.

Mar 1, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Oregon offensive lineman Emmanuel Pregnon (OL40) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Yeah, obviously a first-team All-American, type of player that adds mass inside. That's something that we've been continuously evaluating is getting bigger, faster, stronger and tougher. That's something that he does for us," Coen said after Day 2.

"You look at his -- the physical attributes, the stuff we can't coach, and then a guy that wasn't a mental error guy, wasn't somebody that couldn't handle all of what Oregon was able to do in their system and checking and killing plays, audibles, alerts, all of those kinds of things that you're hunting up, from a, okay, can he go and do that at this level, we believe so. I think that you look at in the pass pro and in the run game, getting bigger, I like that."

Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon, center, takes the field before the game against Oklahoma State at Autzen. | Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you look back to the last three games the Jaguars lost in the regular season, one theme stood out: the Jaguars got bullied in the trenches. The Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, and Houston Texans all used their defensive fronts to steamroll the Jaguars, and the difference in physicality and edge was jarring.

For the Jaguars to ensure that will not happen again, they are taking the neccesary steps. This time around, that step included selecting a true roadgrader like Pregnon, signaling a true shift for the Jaguars' offensive line.