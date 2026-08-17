4 Jaguars Who Helped Their Roster Chances the Most vs. Saints
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving into the second week of the preseason, but there is still a chance to take stock and see which members of the roster did themselves the biggest favors over the weekend.
So, which Jaguars helped their chances to make the 53-man roster the most against the New Orleans Saints in Saturday's preseason opener? We break it down below.
LB Yasir Abdullah
One player who entered training camp firmly on the roster bubble was fourth-year linebacker Yasir Abdullah, but he has seemingly put himself in good position to make the roster once again in 2026. Abdullah has a good opportunity in front of him entering the next leg of the preseason, partly due to Jalen McLeod's injury, and partly because of his performance against the Saints.
Abdullah recorded a strip-sack of Spencer Rattler and also made a terrific tackle to force a seven-yard loss on a punt return. Backups like him need to thrive on special teams and with their limited reps on defense, and the Jaguars' veteran linebacker was able to do exactly that. He may have gone from outside the roster to firmly on the 53 over the last week or so.
RB J'Mari Taylor
The numbers might not have been pretty for the Jaguars' rushing attack, but the tape showed that rookie running back J'Mari Taylor had some brilliant reps. He showed good patience as a runner, the burst needed to take advantage of creases, and the ability to get extra yards after contact. Behind the rough offensive line he played with, he was still able to make plays.
It still remains highly unlikely that the Jaguars will carry four running backs on the roster moving forward, but Taylor did enough against the Saints to suggest that he would at least deserve consideration in the event they did carry more than three. But even if/when the Jaguars don't do that, Taylor has at least now put himself in the conversation to be the Jaguars' top back on the practice squad moving forward.
CB Jabbar Muhammad
It wasn't a perfect outing for Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, but he did show enough to think that he has solidifed his spot as the Jaguars' No. 5 cornerback. He made more plays than fellow backup cornerbacks Corey Ballentine and Christian Braswell, and he was able to bounce back from two poor reps earlier in the game to make the game-winnig pass breakup.
Muhammad also got a health dose of snaps on the outside, which is encouraging considering many of his practice reps have come in the slot. If he can prove to be just as capable outside as he is covering from the nickel spot, then he could quickly become one of the Jaguars' more valuable backups on defense.
DE Bryan Thomas Jr.
It will be tough for Bryan Thomas Jr. to make the Jaguars' roster as an undrafted rookie free agent since the backup spots are seemingly already filled with the likes of B.J. Green, Danny Striggow, Welsey Williams, and Zach Durfee. With that said, performances like the one he had against the Saints will at least help his cause if the Jaguars ever sustain any injuries at the position.
Thomas has flashed throughout training camp thanks to the juice he brings off the edge, and Saturday might have been the best he has looked yet. The fact that it came in live reps against an opposing offensive line is a good sign for his development moving forward.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley