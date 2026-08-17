4 Jaguars Who Helped Their Roster Chances the Most vs. Saints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars are moving into the second week of the preseason, but there is still a chance to take stock and see which members of the roster did themselves the biggest favors over the weekend.

So, which Jaguars helped their chances to make the 53-man roster the most against the New Orleans Saints in Saturday's preseason opener? We break it down below.

LB Yasir Abdullah

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Spencer Rattler (2) scrambles from the pocket and fumbles the ball against Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Yasir Abdullah (56) during the first half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One player who entered training camp firmly on the roster bubble was fourth-year linebacker Yasir Abdullah, but he has seemingly put himself in good position t o make the roster once again in 2026. Abdullah has a good opportunity in front of him entering the next leg of the preseason, partly due to Jalen McLeod's injury, and partly because of his performance against the Saints.

Abdullah recorded a strip-sack of Spencer Rattler and also made a terrific tackle to force a seven-yard loss on a punt return. Backups like him need to thrive on special teams and with their limited reps on defense, and the Jaguars' veteran linebacker was able to do exactly that. He may have gone from outside the roster to firmly on the 53 over the last week or so.

RB J'Mari Taylor

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back J'mari Taylor (30) runs against New Orleans Saints linebacker Deion Jones (45) and defensive end Michael Heldman (63) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The numbers might not have been pretty for the Jaguars' rushing attack, but the tape showed that rookie running back J'Mari Taylor had some brilliant reps. He showed good patience as a runner, the burst needed to take advantage of creases, and the ability to get extra yards after contact. Behind the rough offensive line he played with, he was still able to make plays.

It still remains highly unlikely that the Jaguars will carry four running backs on the roster moving forward, but Taylor did enough against the Saints to suggest that he would at least deserve consideration in the event they did carry more than three. But even if/when the Jaguars don't do that, Taylor has at least now put himself in the conversation to be the Jaguars' top back on the practice squad moving forward.

CB Jabbar Muhammad

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints wide receiver Trey Palmer (10) makes a catch against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive back Jabbar Muhammad (37) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It wasn't a perfect outing for Jaguars cornerback Jabbar Muhammad, but he did show enough to think that he has solidifed his spot as the Jaguars' No. 5 cornerback. He made more plays than fellow backup cornerbacks Corey Ballentine and Christian Braswell, and he was able to bounce back from two poor reps earlier in the game to make the game-winnig pass breakup.

Muhammad also got a health dose of snaps on the outside, which is encouraging considering many of his practice reps have come in the slot. If he can prove to be just as capable outside as he is covering from the nickel spot, then he could quickly become one of the Jaguars' more valuable backups on defense.

DE Bryan Thomas Jr.

Aug 15, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Saints quarterback Hunter Dekkers (13) runs against Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Bryan Thomas Jr. (57) during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It will be tough for Bryan Thomas Jr. to make the Jaguars' roster as an undrafted rookie free agent since the backup spots are seemingly already filled with the likes of B.J. Green, Danny Striggow, Welsey Williams, and Zach Durfee. With that said, performances like the one he had against the Saints will at least help his cause if the Jaguars ever sustain any injuries at the position.

Thomas has flashed throughout training camp thanks to the juice he brings off the edge, and Saturday might have been the best he has looked yet. The fact that it came in live reps against an opposing offensive line is a good sign for his development moving forward.