5 Bold Observations on Jaguars' Statement Win Over Broncos

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars proved they are for real in Week 16, taking the Denver Broncos to their limit and then some in a 34-20 win.

So, what do we make of the Jaguars' massive win over the Broncos? We break it all down below.

Trevor Lawrence was clearly the better QB

Those who only look at the box score might think this was a classic quarterback duel, but it felt like anything but. Other than Bo Nix's impressive early touchdown to Courtland Sutton, it felt like he did not make any meaningful plays other than finding wide-open receivers vs. the Jaguars' zone. He made losing plays, too, like his fourth-quarter interception and his self-inflicted third-down sack on the Broncos' final meaningful drive.

Trevor Lawrence, meanwhile, kept the Jaguars alive all game with his legs, made impressive throws against pressure and to tight windows, and never once put the ball in harms way like Nix did. Lawrence was the better quarterback by several magnitudes on Sunday, and that is arguably the biggest reason the Jaguars won.

Liam Coen was clearly the better HC

It is fair to call a spade a spade. Sean Payton is a fantastic head coach who has had success at multiple stops and has had people clamor for the talent of a quarterback on the level of Nix. Payton is also arguably the most prickly and arrogant head coach in football, so it is worth noting when he has to eat some of his own medicine.

Coen did that and then some on Sunday, out-coaching Payton at several points. The Jaguars went through several injuries in the secondary, had to change up their offensive line early in the game, and made all the right decisions in terms of when to go for it and when to pull back. Payton, meanwhile, helped seal the win when he settled for a field goal from the Jaguars' 3 in a bizarre decision.

Parker Washington is indispensable

Parker Washington had the best game of his career with a six-catch, 145-yard performance with a touchdown on top. He also singlehandedly got the Jaguars into scoring position on multiple occasions with his ability to break tackles and get yards after the catch. He was a threat at every level for the Jaguars.

The Jaguars have other expiring contracts that deserve attention, but Washington is eligible for an extension this offseason and there is a good argument to make that he should be near the top of the Jaguars' priority list.

Parker Washington gained 90 of his 145 receiving yards against the Broncos after the catch.



Anthony Campanile's unit made the key plays

The Broncos' pass-rush was more productive than Jacksonville's, but otherwise it was the Jaguars defense who made the biggest plays of the game. The Jaguars forced the game's only two turnovers, limited the Broncos to field goals in big spots, and forced Denver to go 5/14 on third-down and 1/3 on fourth down.

Yes, the defense gave up far too many explosive plays both through the air and on the ground. But in the biggest moments of the game, the Jaguars' defense was able to make a play and come through when it counted.

Play of the Day

This is tough, but I will go with Parker Washington's 63-yard catch-and-run that set up Lawrence's touchdown throw to Etienne that made the game 31-17. It was in that moment that it set in that Jacksonville was the better team.

