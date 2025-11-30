Jaguars Continue Playoff Push With Domination of Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars entered their AFC South clash with the Tennessee Titans in Week 13 with some significant stakes -- and Jacksonville responded exactly the way they needed to.

The Jaguars dominated the Titans from start to finish, winning their third game in a row against the Titans and their second in a row in Nashville with a 25-3 win, further igniting their playoff hopes.

First Half

The Jaguars got a returning Brian Thomas Jr. involved on the first drive of the game with an 11-yard catch, but a sack by Arden Key and Kevin Winston forced the Jaguars to punt from midfield. The Titans then picked up 36 yards on their first three carries to move the ball to the Jaguars' territory, as Cam Ward also started 3-of-3 for 16 yards.

After the Titans settled for a 26-yard field goal to go up 3-0 , the Jaguars seemed destinated for a quick three-and-out before Parker Washington caught a 26-yard pass on third-down. On the very next play, Jakobi Meyers caught a 50-yard pass to get the Jaguars to the Titans' five-yard line. A few plays later, Meyers caught his second touchdown in two weeks.

Nov 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Jaguars continued to shake off their slow first quarter start as LeQuint Allen forced and recovered a fumble on the ensuing kickoff. Two plays later, Lawrence found Strange for his first touchdown of the season on a 21-yard pass. The Jaguars then picked up the two-point conversion to make it 15-3.

The Jaguars' defense had a terrific showing on the next drive. After Austin Johnson forced a fumble that was recovered by Ward, Josh Hines-Allen recorded yet another sack on third down to force a punt. Hines-Allen has now recorded a sack in four of the last five games as a result.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) takes the hand off from quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After the two teams traded several punts between each other, the Jaguars had another drive held back by penalties. The Jaguars picked up six penalties within the first 25 minutes of the game, leading to a 3rd-and-28 near their own end zone and a punt deep from their own territory -- a punt that was pushed back even further by a false start by Ventrell Miller on fourth down. This drive marked three consecutive three-and-outs for the Jaguars' offense.

As a result of the field positioning, the Titans started their next drive on the Jaguars' 42-yard line as they looked to climb back into a one-score game. The Titans then picked up a 3rd-and-7 with a 10-yard gain by Tyjae Spears to set the Titans up at the Jaguars' 29 with one minute left in the half. The Titans were then faced with a 4th-and-2 from the Jaguars' 22-yard line, but Ward threw an incompletion to turn the ball over on downs.

Tennessee quarterback Cam Ward (1) celebrates his diving touchdown against Seattle during their game at Nissan Stadium Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025. | Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars took advantage of the Titans' failures, picking up 37 yards on three passes to set up a potential 61-yard field goal. The Jaguars opted to go for it, and Lawrence was hit with a roughing the passer, giving the Jaguars a chance to hit an easy 48-yard field goal to make it 18-3 at half.

Second Half

Hines-Allen made another big play to start the next drive with a tackle for loss, which set up the Jaguars for a quick three-and-out of the Titans' struggling offense. The Jaguars quickly did the same on the next drive after Jeffery Simmons recorded a sack against an offensive line that shifted Cole Van Lanen to left tackle and rookie guard Wyatt Milum to right guard.

Thanks to a roughing the punter penalty on the Titans, however, the Jaguars managed to maintain possession and keep their first drive of the second half alive. Facing 3rd-and-10 shortly after, Lawrence found Thomas for a 17-yard gain to keep the drive alive.

Lawrence and the Jaguars continued to move the ball downfield, with Lawrence scrambling for a near first-down on 3rd-and-10 to set the Jaguars up within the three-yard line of Tennessee. On the first down, Bhayshul Tuten scored his fifth touchdown of the season to make it 25-3.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) gets up after running in a two point conversion against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' defense forced another Titans punt on the next drive, limiting the Titans to just 131 yards and 3.9 yards per play through the first three quarters. The Jaguars also held an advantage of 20 first downs to six and 202 passing yards to 80 for the Titans.

The Titans did manage to get some life on special teams, returning a Logan Cooke punt 47 yards to the Jaguars' 38-yard line. Ward continued to struggle against the Jaguars' defense, though, and the Titans dropped his fourth down pass to turn the ball over yet again on fourth down.

Nov 30, 2025; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) stands in the pocket against the Tennessee Titans during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

After emotions spilled over yet again after a Logan Cooke punt, the Jaguars we t into cruise control and saw Hines-Hllen pick up another sack to put the Titans down 25-3.

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) celebrates his touchdown during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

