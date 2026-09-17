Week 2 NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Do Jaguars Finally Get Respect After Week 1?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Few players embody the Jacksonville Jaguars and their national media perception better than Trevor Lawrence.

Lawrence looked like the best player in football in Week 1, but he knows that it still will not get him more national air time than Joe Burrow, Caleb Williams, and so on and so forth -- just like the Jaguars know they will likely continue to not get the respect they reserve in power rankings.

"I think all that stuff is funny because I've been through a lot of good and bad and it doesn't move the needle much for me. It is what it is. I think our team played well on Sunday, so hopefully our whole team's getting a little bit of credit for it, but at the end of the day we got another one this Sunday in Denver. People forget pretty quickly in this league, whether it's good or bad, so we got to move on," Lawrence said.

With that in mind, here is where the major national outlets have the Jaguars ranked after Week 1. Who is high on them, who is too low, and who is in between?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) looks on during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Browns 34-10. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Power Rankings Roundup

Sports Illustrated: No. 9

The Jaguars are right behind the Texans in these rankings. The Jaguars and Texans both have tough battles this week between the Denver Broncos and the Cincinnati Bengals, so this order could surely switch over the next week or so.

ESPN: No. 13

For context: the Jaguars' original spot in ESPN's pre-week 1 power rankings was a mindboggling spot at No. 17. ESPN is still in the process of correcting that clear oversight, which means it will likely take the Jaguars a few more wins to climb into the top-10 where they belong. A win against the Broncos in Week 2 would go a long way.

CBS: No. 2

Jacksonville legend Pete Prisco has the Jaguars as the No. 2 team in the NFL. I have the Jaguars as No. 3 behind the Buffalo Bills and Seattle Seahawks, so we see things pretty similar. I just do not think there is an argument against the Jaguars otherwise; not any good ones, at least.

FOX Sports: No. 11

This is one of the few rankings to have the Jaguars out of the top-10 and, as the author wrote, "I’ll be way more impressed if the Jags do this against anyone other than the Browns." When that is the mindset, there is nothing you can really do. File this one away as a slow learner.

The Athletic: No. 13

This one ... does not make any real sense. Teams above the Jaguars include the Kansas City Chiefs (?), the Detroit Lions (??), the New England Patriots (???), and the Denver Broncos. The Jaguars could knock off two of these teams in the next two weeks, but these rankings read like some clear preconceived bias.

NFL.Com: No. 5

The only teams above the Jaguars here are the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Buffalo Bills, and Seattle Seahawks. The Jaguars will ge ttheir cracks at the Bengals and Ravens this season, with a Bengals contest just a few weeks away.

Yahoo: No. 6

The only teams ahead of the Jaguars in these rankings: the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Rams, Baltimore Ravens, Seattle Seahawks, and Buffalo Bills. Three of these teams are among the only five teams to defeat the Jaguars during the Liam Coen era, while we saw the Jaguars with an impressive road win over the 49ers a year ago.

Pro Football Talk: No. 5

The only players above the Jaguars here are the Houston Texans, Chicago Bears, Buffalo Bills, and Seattle Seahawks. The Jaguars split their series with the Texans last year and will see them again in Week 6 in what will be a critical AFC South battle.