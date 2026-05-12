Ranking Every Jaguars Position Group By Overall Talent and Depth

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The 2026 NFL offseason is soon to be in the rearview mirrow, and we know what kind of roster the Jaguars are shaping up to enter the season with.

With 10 rookies added to the mix during last month's draft, the Jaguars' roster looks a good bit different now than it did this time last season. So after all of the offseason moves, where are the Jaguars the strongest at and where do they still need help? We rank each position group from best-to-worst below.

QB

Dec 28, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) celebrates after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

It really feels like this could be a special year for Trevor Lawrence. I know that has been said before, but the way Lawrence ended his season a year ago indicates that he has done more than turn a corner. It took time for him to get comfortable in Liam Coen's offense, but he became an MVP-level player once he did. Nick Mullens is a serviceable backup, but it is Lawrence's status as a franchise quarterback that places the position at the top of the list.

WR

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) reacts after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter against the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

The Jaguars are so talented at the top of their depth chart that last year's No. 2 pick, Travis Hunter, might be their fourth-best receiver entering the season. That is far from a knock on Hunter considering the talents of Brian Thomas Jr., Parker Washington, and Jakobi Meyers,. who make up one of the best receiver trios in the NFL. Josh Cameron was a solid depth pick in the draft to bolster the room as well, while sixth-round receiver CJ Williams stood out at rookie minicamp.

CB

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) reacts during practices as cornerback Jarrian Jones (22) looks on during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Cornerback is one of the most fascinating positions on the Jaguars' entire roster. Travis Hunter is set to try his hand as the Jaguars' No. 1 cornerback after showing top-level flashes at the position as a rookie. Hunter has special traits as a cornerback and should give the Jaguars a boost right off the bat. Montaric Brown is quietly one of the best No. 2 cornerbacks in the NFL, and Jarrian Jones and Jourdan Lewis are quality starters as well. This is as deep and impressive as any room on the roster.

RB

Jacksonville Jaguars running back LeQuint Allen (36) and running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) look on during a rookie minicamp at Miller Electric Center Saturday, May 10, 2025 in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have a young and relatively unproven running back room outside of Ameer Abdullah, their most recent addition at the position. Still, Bhayshul Tuten and LeQuint Allen both stood out in their respective roles last season and Chris Rodriguez has produced every time he has been given a chance in the NFL. J'Mari Taylor also has a chance to make the practice squad as the Jaguars' No. 4 running back, but he will have to compete with Abdullah and fellow veteran running back DeeJay Dallas for the role.

S

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) reacts to his tackle during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have really developed quite the safety room over the last two offseasons. Third-round picks like Caleb Ransaw and Jalen Huskey still need to prove it on the field, but they are versatile and athletic talents who should be able to help the Jaguars one way or another. Eric Murray is one of the NFL's most experienced safeties, Antonio Johnson turned into a legit star last season and tied for the team lead in interceptions, and Rayuan Lane had an incredibly encouraging rookie year on both defense and on special teams.

EDGE

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) and defensive end Travon Walker (44) pray before a preseason NFL football game Saturday, Aug. 10, 2024 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 26-13. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

This might be the toughest position to place here. On one hand, two of the best players on the entire team are starting defensive ends Travon Walker and Josh Hines-Allen. They are one of the best edge defender duos in the entire NFL, and there is a reason both players are $100 million defenders -- the first two in the entire history of the franchise. With that said, the depth behind them is made up of two second-year players who were undrafted free agents a year ago (Danny Striggow and B.J. Green) and two Day 3 rookies from this year's draft class (fourth-rounder Wesley Williams and seventh-rounder Zach Durfee).

OL

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Anton Harrison (77) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars are returning all of their contracted offensive linemen from a year ago, which means there are not many changes to discuss here. With that said, the addition of third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon does elevate the ceiling of this unit compared to last season. It remains to be seen when Pregnon and fellow former third-round pick Wyatt Milum will step into the starting lineup, but this should be one of the better Jaguars offensive lines in some time.

TE

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This is one of the most revamped rooms on the entire roster, but the Jaguars will also need to see some on-field production from their rookie tight ends before we bump this position much higher on the list. Still, Brenton Strange is one of the best players on the roster and Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol give the Jaguars more upside and talent at the position compared to what they had in the room last season. Quintin Morris returning as depth before free agency rounds this room out nicely.

IDL

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (20) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Davon Hamilton (52) during the first quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars used their second pick of the draft on third-round defensive tackle Albert Regis, who should play an early-down rotational role early on. The addition of Ruke Orhorhoro also gives the Jaguars improved pass-rush depth. Still, this is a position that the Jaguars will have some questions at until they find that game-changer they have been looking for. With that said, this room played a big role in the Jaguars leading the NFL in run defense last year and they have improved at both backup spots. It improved over the offseason, even if the improvements might be minor in scale.

LB

Dec 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) reacts during the first half at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

The Jaguars had plenty of questions at the linebacker position entering the offseason, questions that were then set ablaze by the departure of former first-round pick Devin Lloyd in free agency. The Jaguars did not add to the linebacker group in the draft until they used their final pick on Middle Tennessee State linebacker Parker Hughes, which means Ventrell Miller is the favorite to start. Miller and Foyesade Oluokun should be a solid duo, but the Jaguars have some unproven depth.