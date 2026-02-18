5 Free Agent Linebackers Jaguars Could Target to Replace Devin Lloyd

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The linebacker position is set to be fascinating for the Jaguars entering this offseason.

The Jaguars have one of the top players set to be on the entire free agent market this year in linebacker Devin Lloyd -- unless, of course, the Jaguars re-sign him. If they don't pay up, however, they will need to find a replacement in some form or fashion.

With that in mind, here are five linebackers set to be free agents who the Jaguars could sign at the fraction of Lloyd's price if that is the path they want to venture down.

Quay Walker

Dec 27, 2025; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker (7) looks on during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images | Kayla Wolf-Imagn Images

The linebacker who makes the most sense for the Jaguars, as long as the price is right, is former first-round pick Quay Walker. It would be quite the coincidence for the Jaguars to land Walker to replace a more expensive Lloyd since Walker was drafted before Lloyd in 2022, with Walker frequently being tied to the Jaguars in the pre-draft process.

Walker's best NFL season came in 2024 when Walker's position coach was none other than ... Anthony Campanile, who did wonders for Lloyd's career last season. This would be a pairing that works for all sides.

Kaden Elliss

Dec 21, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the most important pieces to the Atlanta Falcons' strong defense in recent years has been linebacker Kaden Elliss. Elliss has done it all for the Falcons, making plays against the run, in coverage, and a pass-rusher to give the Falcons a versatile chess piece that looked a lot like Lloyd's role in Jacksonville.

Elliss recorded 12.5 sacks, 380 tackles, 32 quarterback hits, 29 tackles for loss, 12 pass deflections, and two interceptions in three years with the Falcons. They will likely look to re-sign him, but he could be a true weapon under Anthony Campanile if the Jaguars go after him.

Nakobe Dean

Nov 16, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean (17) reacts against the Detroit Lions during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

The Eagles' linebacker has fought through some injuries in his career and the Eagles seem to have moved on with the addition of Jihaad Campbell in last year's first-round. Dean, though, has shown in the past he can thrive in a system run by Vic Fangio, and Campanile's defense shares some similar principles after he spent time under Fangio in Miami.

Dean might not be a high-ceiling option to replace Lloyd, but he has experience, is still young, and will likely be able to be had on a relatively cheap contract moving forward. Dean could compete with Ventrell Miller for a Day 1 role.

Eric Wilson

Minnesota Vikings linebacker Eric Wilson (55) celebrates during a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium, Dec 21, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another coach who Campanile has worked under is Brian Flores, who has led the Minnesota Vikings defense for years. Campanile's pressure looks and his usage of linebackers as pass-rushers is incredibly similar to what Flores does, and Eric Wilson is one pending linebacker who has experience in the system who also has experience with Campanile.

Wilson, who started 16 games and recorded 6.5 sacks and 17 tackles for the Vikings, was on the Packers in 2024 when Campanile was their linebackers coach. Under Campanile, Wilson had one of the best seasons of his career with 72 combined tackles, two sacks, seven tackles for loss, two pass deflections, and one forced fumble.

Leo Chenal

Oct 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Leo Chenal (54) runs onto the field during player introductions prior to the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Maybe the most interesting player on this list is Leo Chenal. The former third-round pick has started over 40 games for the Chiefs, but they have so many cap issues and other impending free agents that it is hard to imagine he returns to Kansas City in 2026. If this is the case, the Jaguars should keep their eyes out.

Chenal, like most of the other linebackers on this list, has made big plays in all three phases of being a linebacker and could especially be a weapon as a blitzer. Considering that is where the Jaguars might miss Lloyd the most, this could make Chenal even more appealing.

