The Truth About the FA Linebacker Market Jaguars Must Accept

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With the 2025-26 NFL season officially over, it is time for all 32 teams to look toward the offseason.

The Seattle Seahawks may still be celebrating their Super Bowl win for some time, of course, but the Jacksonville Jaguars and 30 other franchises must now plan for how to improve over the next few months.

For the Jaguars, one of the primary questions in terms of their offseason improvement is what happens with Devin Lloyd and the linebacker position. While it feels more likely than not the Jaguars will see Lloyd hit free agency, the more important question is how the Jaguars could go about replacing Lloyd.

In today's episode of the Jacksonville Jaguars Insider Podcast, we detail why the Jaguars must accept a hard truth when it comes to replacing Lloyd and their options in free agency.

To watch today's episode, view below

Lloyd is widely expected to be the highest-paid linebacker this offseason by a wide margin, and he could strike a deal that is close to Fred Warner's record-setting linebacker contract. A large reason for that, of course, is the kind of season Lloyd had in 2025 and the kind of talent that he is. A former first-round pick, Lloyd likely has a wide array of fans around the NFL.

Consider his draft background with his second-team All-Pro season and five interceptions, and Lloyd looks primed for a big pay-day. One other reason he seems set to become one of free agency's biggest winners is because the rest of the linebacker market lacks star appeal. If the Jaguars want to go the free agent route of replacing Lloyd, it will take some risks or investments in journeyman veterans.

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Devin Lloyd (0) looks on from the sideline during the fourth quarter of an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Amongst the other linebackers set to be free agents this March are 37-year-old Demario Davis, former Jaguars linebacker Quincy Williams, fellow former 2022 first-round pick Quay Walker, Cleveland Browns linebacker Devin Bush, Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nakobe Dean, and Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kaden Elliss.

While there are certainly some quality players in this group, none are near the level of fit and value that Lloyd is. Lloyd is set to be the highest-paid linebacker from the group for good reason, and this should be an early sign that if the Jaguars have to replace Lloyd, there are only two options.

Those options, of course, are replacing him internally via Ventrell Miller or Jack Kiser, or to draft Lloyd's replacement -- perhaps as early as No. 56.

Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.

Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.