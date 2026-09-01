5 Most Important Things James Gladstone Said About Jaguars' Roster and Why They Matter

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone took the podium on Tuesday, and he had plenty to say.

So, what were the most important things Gladstone had to say after shaping the Jaguars' 53-man roster a few days ago? We break it down below.

Parker Washington's Contract

Aug 13, 2026; Metairie, LA, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during a joint scrimmage during at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest contract question facing the Jaguars entering Week 1 is pretty easily Parker Washington. He is not the only important piece on the roster who is entering a contract year, but he is the one whose situation holds the most gravity. Gladstone noted that there's been "a lot of solid progress, a lot of good back-and-forth" when it came to Washington, which is surely a good sign.

"In terms of any discussions around contract extension or what his future holds, I think we're certainly in a position where we're not going to stop talking and trying to figure something out," Gladstone said.

"I think we've certainly not shown any unwillingness to do stuff even during the course of the season, as you point back to last year."

It is clear from the Jaguars' actions over the last 18 months that they are willing to make deals at all points in the calendar. The fact that Washington has not yet signed his deal does not indicate it is out of the question that it happens some time during the regular-season, and Gladstone has put this into both words and actions.

Gladstone did not talk about Washington in a manner on Tuesday that suggested the Jaguars don't see him as a critical piece moving forward . A deal may not have happened yet, but everything Gladstone said made it clear that the Jaguars and Washington's camp are still actively working toward a resolution.

The Patrick Mekari Timeline

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Patrick Mekari (65) looks on during the sixth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars seem like they are expecting Patrick Mekari back sooner than later. Gladstone was asked about the timeline he envision's for Mekari as he recovers from his back procedure, and he gave the most positive update yet on the team's expectations.

"I think he'd be quickly thereafter the threshold for return to get in," Gladstone said.

Now, simply being activated does not mean that Mekari will be back in the lineup by Week 5 just because that is when he would be eligible if the Jaguars expect him back that soon. But the fact that the Jaguars expect him on the active roster at some point or another this season is notable considering it has never been presented before what his timeline could look like.

There will be questions to answer when Mekari does return, such as his place in the line-up and which current member of the 53-man roster would have to be released. But it was at least good news from Gladstone on the offensive line front.

The Quinn Ewers Move

Aug 20, 2026; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins quarterback Quinn Ewers (14) watches from the end zone during practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest move the Jaguars made this week was the Saturday trade for Quinn Ewers. Gladstone gave an illuminating answer as to why the Jaguars landed him, and the cicrumstances that led to the Jaguars looking for a quarterback move.

"We were evaluating the quarterback position over the course of training camp and the preseason games. We were exploring more than a couple different options, of which Quinn came to life there Saturday morning. That was really the first time we had engaged in conversations with the Dolphins," Gladstone said.

"It didn't take long to reach an agreement. Ultimately, between myself and Liam [Head Coach Liam Coen] pouring into some of the games Quinn had in his rookie campaign, felt good enough about the upward trajectory and really what he showcased over the course of those performances, and trying tap into that and continue to work with him and build with him into the future.

It is clear based on Gladstone's answer that this was a move that came together fairly quickly, which meant the Jaguars had to digest his game tape from last year's regular season at an accelerated pace. The way Gladstone talked about the move suggested to me that the Jaguars were very much so in the backup quarterback market for awhile, but they may have not been actively pursuing Ewers as a specific target.

Trevor Lawrence's "Wow" Moments

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) answers questions after a joint Buccaneers‑Jaguars NFL practice Wednesday, August 26, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars certainly had a strong summer from their passing game. Brian Thomas Jr. tore it up in the spring, Parker Washington was dominant over the summer, and the common link between them was none other than quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who earned plenty of praise from Gladstone on Tuesday.

"From a perspective, pointing to Trevor, there have been quite a few more wow moments during the course of this training camp that we may've seen a year ago today," Gladstone said. "I think that speaks to his comfort in testing things and really not ever second-guessing himself because of his familiarity and understanding of intent behind plays and what he can get away with, so that element has certainly been something that I've been inspired by."

The fact that Gladstone and the Jaguars' coaching staff have been saying the same things about Lawrence (more big throws, more impressive flashes in practice) says a lot about the trajectory he is on. If Gladstone and the Jaguars are more impressed with Lawrence now than they were at this same time last year, that says it all.

The Jabbar Muhammad/Christian Braswell Stance

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) catches a pass during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Gladstone was asked about the Jaguars' decision to keep Christian Braswell over Jabbar Muhammad at the final cornerback spot and, as expected, the Jaguars' general manager made it clear that there are more decisions that go into these moves than simply who shines on offense and defense.

"I think there's tough dynamics with a lot of those decisions. Christian's been there, done that, has a notable role on special teams come game day. You talk about actives versus inactives, and what it is that is going to differentiate guys," Gladstone said.

While Muhammad shined for the Jaguars throughout the spring offseason program and the training camp over the summer, the Jaguars' need at cornerback seems like it is more about experience and special teams than it is about sheer coverage ability. If this came down to pure coverage skills, Muhammad might have made the roster,