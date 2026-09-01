Every Position Where the Jaguars Must Continue to Look For Help

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- For the Jacksonville Jaguars' front office and general manager James Gladstone, the work is never done.

Yes, the Jaguars have put together their first 53-man roster of the 2026 season, but roster-building in the NFL is fluid. The Jaguars should not be expected to simply sit and wait for Week 1's date with the Cleveland Browns, because there are a few roster spots that could still use their help.

So, which positions must the Jaguars continue to look for upgrades at ahead of Sept. 13 and their season opener? We break down a few below.

Tight End

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) runs the ball during the fifth day of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. Today marked the first full‑pads practice. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars have a clear pecking order along their tight end depth chart . Brenton Strange is going to lead the room in every possible fashion, while Nate Boerkircher will serve as the No. 2 tight end behind him. The Jaguars then have fifth-round tight end Tanner Koziol to develop as their third tight end, while the fourth tight end spot belongs to Quintin Morris.

It feels like the Jaguars could upgrade the No. 4 spot behind Strange and their rookie tight ends, even if the role is not one that is going to get many snaps on game day. Morris has value on special teams, but he did not have a very good training camp. The Jaguars are an injury away at tight end from him having to step up on offense, so they could find some insurance.

Offensive Tackle

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Cole van Lanen (70) stretches during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Van Lanen's status moving forward will really tell us how badly the Jaguars need to add offensive tackle depth. The fact the Jaguars felt comfortable with releasing Chuma Edoga indicates to us that they see Van Lanen as being back to 100% much sooner rather than later, but the Jaguars could use some insurance in the event he isn't ready for Week 1.

If that is the case, then swing tackle Walker Little would take over the right tackle role and second-year offensiuve lineman Wyatt Milum would likely become the new swing tackle. This could mean a game day elevation for Geron Christian from the practice squad, but he had a rough training camp and preseason. If Van Lanen isn't ready to go, the Jaguars should continue to look for more options.

Cornerback

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Christian Braswell (21) catches a pass during Day 11 of NFL training camp at the Miller Electric Center on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars' cornerback room is both in need of reinforcements and is one of the best units on the roster. I know, that is a bit of a contradiction, but it is the reality considering the steep fall off in the Jaguars' depth after their top four cornerbacks. Travis Hunter, Montaric Brown, Jarrian Jones, and Jourdan Lewis is a heck of a cornerback group, but the fifth spot seems like it is in flux.

Jacksonville opted to keep Christian Braswell over Jabbar Muhammad as their fifth cornerback, but there is a good argument to make that the Jaguars would have even needed a boost here if Muhammad was kept over Braswell. The backup cornerback spot is one play away from becoming a key piece of the secondary, and the Jaguars should explore all options when it comes to it.

Linebacker

Jacksonville Jaguars Linebacker Branson Combs (50) stands up the sled during the Jacksonville Jaguars 10th day of NFL Training Camp at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla., Sunday, August 9, 2026. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Linebacker might be the weakest position on the Jaguars' roster ahead of Week 1. The Jaguars only kept five linebackers on the 53-man roster, and there are few established starting talents among that limited group. Jahlani Tavai is a backup, while Foyesade Oluokun and Dennis Gardeck are experienced veterans who are not spring chickens anymore.

The Jaguars clearly have a lot of confidence in Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs, but they might have to look elsewhere for linebacker depth if they do that repay that confidence with solid play over the course of the 2026 season.