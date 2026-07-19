Jaguars Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster (And Who's on the Bubble)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With training camp set to arrive in Jacksonville in just over a week, the Jaguars seem to have every box checked ahead of Day 1.

The offseason moves have been made, the rookies and other new faces have been introduced, and the Jaguars are ready for camp to kick off. With that in mind, here is each player on the Jaguars' roster who is set to be on the practice field on July 29.

QB

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) drops back to pass as the Jaguars held their final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locks: Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens

On the Bubble: Carter Bradley; Joey Aguilar

There is not that much drama at the quarterback position for the Jacksonville Jaguars, which has been the standard for the Trevor Lawrence era. Lawrence has brought stability to the quarterback position, and Nick Mullens is once again set to be his backup. The battle for the QB3 job is set to be between veteran Carter Bradley and undrafted rookie Joey Aguilar.

RB

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) runs past a pop up dummy during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Friday, July 25, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locks: Bhayshul Tuten; Chris Rodriguez Jr.; LeQuint Allen Jr.;

On the Bubble: J'Mari Taylor; DeeJay Dallas; Ameer Abdullah

Perhaps no position on the roster is going to have as many eyes on it as the Jaguars' running back group. The post-Travis Etienne era means one of either Bhayshul Tuten or Chris Rodriguez Jr. will have to step up with expanded reps, while LeQuint Allen Jr. should have his passing down role locked up. The No. 4 running back job behind them features an exciting sleeper in undrafted rookie J'Mari Taylor and two experienced veterans with DeeJay Dallas and Ammer Abdullah.

WR

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) smiles during training camp Monday, Aug. 7, 2023 at Miller Electric Center at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. This was the 11th day of training camp. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locks: Brian Thomas Jr.; Jakobi Meyers; Parker Washington; Josh Cameron; CJ Williams

On the Bubble: Brady Boyd; Chandler Brayboy; Tim Jones; Ben Patterson; Trebor Peña; Austin Trammell; Michael Wortham

The Jaguars' wide receiver room could end up being one of the best in the entire NFL this season. Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers have been 1,000-yard receivers, Parker Washington just had a career year, and former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter is not even listed here. Sixth-round receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams should round out the room, though it remains to be seen what kind of role they could play early on.

OL

Jacksonville Jaguars center Robert Hainsey (73) has a laugh with teammates during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locks: Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Anton Harrison; Walker Little; Patrick MekariL Wyatt Milum; Jonah Monheim; Emmanuel Pregnon; Cole Van Lanen

On the Bubble: Jerome Carvin, Trystan Colon, Garrett Digiorgio, Chuma Edoga, Ricky Lee, Jimto Obidegwu

The Jaguars' offensive line is another position that looks like it already has most of its answers. The Jaguars are returning every single offensive lineman that was under contract during the regular-season a year ago, and then they added a top-100 pick to the unit with third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon. Chuma Edoga is the only bubble player who seemingly has a chance to make the roster when you look at this group.

TE

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) catches a pass during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locks: Brenton Strange; Nate Boerkircher; Tanner Koziol;

On the Bubble: Quintin Morris; Hunter Long; Ethan Conner; Patrick Herbert

The Jaguars spent two draft picks on tight ends who will take key spots in a room that will only have between three-to-four players. The potential fourth spot would then seemingly go to either Hunter Long or Quintin Morris, though it would appear evident that the job would have to be won over the course of training camp. Morris re-signed with the team this offseason and could have the leg up, but it seems like there is still a battle to be had.

DT

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locks: Arik Armstead; DaVon Hamilton; Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis

On the Bubble: Quinton Bohanna; T.J. Bollers; Matt DickersonL Jalen Huntl; Keivie Rose

The Jaguars reshaped their defensive tackle depth this offseason with the additions of Ruke Orhorhoro and Albert Regis, who are set to boost the rotation behind starters Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton. If the Jaguars can produce more of an interior push when rushing the passer, they could be set to see the room take off.

DE

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Josh Hines-Allen (41) rolls out of a drill during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locks: Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Danny Striggow, B.J. Green, Wesley Willaims

On the Bubble: Zach Durfee; Quindarius Dunnigan; Bryan Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars have one of the best defensive end duos in the entire NFL with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and their depth behind them has been a hot-button topic. The Jaguars have a lot riding on the development of young defensive ends behind their starting duo.

LB

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foye Oluokun (23) drills plays during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locks: Foyesade Oluokun, Ventrell Miller, Dennis Gardeck, Jack Kiser, Branson Combs

On the Bubble: Parker Hughes, Jalen McLeod, Yasir Abdullah

There is a job to be won across from Foyesade Oluokun after the departure of Devin Lloyd, while the backup spot behind Dennis Gardeck offers another battle between Yasir Abdullah and 2025 draft pick Jalen McLeod.

CB

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter (12) walks off the field during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locks: Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jarrian Jones; Jourdan Lewis

On the Bubble: Christian Braswell; Jabbar Muhammad; Preston Hodge; Dane Jackson; Keni-H Lovely; Devon Marshall

Perhaps the breakout position group of the roster, the Jaguars clearly have a lot riding on the idea of Travis Hunter being a shutdown cornerback. They do have good depth behind him with the talented and productive trio of Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, and recently-paid Montaric Brown, though there are still spots to be won on the cornerback depth chart behind them. Jabbar Muhammad vs. Christian Braswell could be one of the best battles of camp.

S

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) runs during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locks: Eric Murray; Antonio Johnson; Caleb Ransaw; Rayuan Lane; Jalen Huskey

On the Bubble: Devin Neal Jr; Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig; Trevian Thomas

The Jaguars have one of the NFL's true breakout safeties in fourth-year defensive back Antonio Johnson, who is slated to play the largest role of his career in 2026. They will also see former third-round pick Caleb Ransaw make his debut after a foot injury cost him his entire rookie season. This is a room the Jaguars have big expectations in considering the investments (three draft picks, one free agent) they have made in it.

Special Teams

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Cam Little (39) practices during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Locks: K Cam Little, LS Ross Matiscik; P Logan Cooke

There is little to talk about here, outside of the fact that the Jaguars ensured they would keep the band together with this summer's contract extension for Ross Matiscik. There is good reason to believe Cam Little could be even better in 2026 than he was last year, which says something considering he set NFL and franchise records with relative ease a year ago.