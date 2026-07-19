Jaguars Training Camp Roster: Full 90-Man Roster (And Who's on the Bubble)
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JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- With training camp set to arrive in Jacksonville in just over a week, the Jaguars seem to have every box checked ahead of Day 1.
The offseason moves have been made, the rookies and other new faces have been introduced, and the Jaguars are ready for camp to kick off. With that in mind, here is each player on the Jaguars' roster who is set to be on the practice field on July 29.
QB
Locks: Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens
On the Bubble: Carter Bradley; Joey Aguilar
There is not that much drama at the quarterback position for the Jacksonville Jaguars, which has been the standard for the Trevor Lawrence era. Lawrence has brought stability to the quarterback position, and Nick Mullens is once again set to be his backup. The battle for the QB3 job is set to be between veteran Carter Bradley and undrafted rookie Joey Aguilar.
RB
Locks: Bhayshul Tuten; Chris Rodriguez Jr.; LeQuint Allen Jr.;
On the Bubble: J'Mari Taylor; DeeJay Dallas; Ameer Abdullah
Perhaps no position on the roster is going to have as many eyes on it as the Jaguars' running back group. The post-Travis Etienne era means one of either Bhayshul Tuten or Chris Rodriguez Jr. will have to step up with expanded reps, while LeQuint Allen Jr. should have his passing down role locked up. The No. 4 running back job behind them features an exciting sleeper in undrafted rookie J'Mari Taylor and two experienced veterans with DeeJay Dallas and Ammer Abdullah.
WR
Locks: Brian Thomas Jr.; Jakobi Meyers; Parker Washington; Josh Cameron; CJ Williams
On the Bubble: Brady Boyd; Chandler Brayboy; Tim Jones; Ben Patterson; Trebor Peña; Austin Trammell; Michael Wortham
The Jaguars' wide receiver room could end up being one of the best in the entire NFL this season. Brian Thomas Jr. and Jakobi Meyers have been 1,000-yard receivers, Parker Washington just had a career year, and former No. 2 pick Travis Hunter is not even listed here. Sixth-round receivers Josh Cameron and CJ Williams should round out the room, though it remains to be seen what kind of role they could play early on.
OL
Locks: Ezra Cleveland, Robert Hainsey, Anton Harrison; Walker Little; Patrick MekariL Wyatt Milum; Jonah Monheim; Emmanuel Pregnon; Cole Van Lanen
On the Bubble: Jerome Carvin, Trystan Colon, Garrett Digiorgio, Chuma Edoga, Ricky Lee, Jimto Obidegwu
The Jaguars' offensive line is another position that looks like it already has most of its answers. The Jaguars are returning every single offensive lineman that was under contract during the regular-season a year ago, and then they added a top-100 pick to the unit with third-round guard Emmanuel Pregnon. Chuma Edoga is the only bubble player who seemingly has a chance to make the roster when you look at this group.
TE
Locks: Brenton Strange; Nate Boerkircher; Tanner Koziol;
On the Bubble: Quintin Morris; Hunter Long; Ethan Conner; Patrick Herbert
The Jaguars spent two draft picks on tight ends who will take key spots in a room that will only have between three-to-four players. The potential fourth spot would then seemingly go to either Hunter Long or Quintin Morris, though it would appear evident that the job would have to be won over the course of training camp. Morris re-signed with the team this offseason and could have the leg up, but it seems like there is still a battle to be had.
DT
Locks: Arik Armstead; DaVon Hamilton; Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis
On the Bubble: Quinton Bohanna; T.J. Bollers; Matt DickersonL Jalen Huntl; Keivie Rose
The Jaguars reshaped their defensive tackle depth this offseason with the additions of Ruke Orhorhoro and Albert Regis, who are set to boost the rotation behind starters Arik Armstead and DaVon Hamilton. If the Jaguars can produce more of an interior push when rushing the passer, they could be set to see the room take off.
DE
Locks: Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker, Danny Striggow, B.J. Green, Wesley Willaims
On the Bubble: Zach Durfee; Quindarius Dunnigan; Bryan Thomas Jr.
The Jaguars have one of the best defensive end duos in the entire NFL with Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker, and their depth behind them has been a hot-button topic. The Jaguars have a lot riding on the development of young defensive ends behind their starting duo.
LB
Locks: Foyesade Oluokun, Ventrell Miller, Dennis Gardeck, Jack Kiser, Branson Combs
On the Bubble: Parker Hughes, Jalen McLeod, Yasir Abdullah
There is a job to be won across from Foyesade Oluokun after the departure of Devin Lloyd, while the backup spot behind Dennis Gardeck offers another battle between Yasir Abdullah and 2025 draft pick Jalen McLeod.
CB
Locks: Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jarrian Jones; Jourdan Lewis
On the Bubble: Christian Braswell; Jabbar Muhammad; Preston Hodge; Dane Jackson; Keni-H Lovely; Devon Marshall
Perhaps the breakout position group of the roster, the Jaguars clearly have a lot riding on the idea of Travis Hunter being a shutdown cornerback. They do have good depth behind him with the talented and productive trio of Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis, and recently-paid Montaric Brown, though there are still spots to be won on the cornerback depth chart behind them. Jabbar Muhammad vs. Christian Braswell could be one of the best battles of camp.
S
Locks: Eric Murray; Antonio Johnson; Caleb Ransaw; Rayuan Lane; Jalen Huskey
On the Bubble: Devin Neal Jr; Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig; Trevian Thomas
The Jaguars have one of the NFL's true breakout safeties in fourth-year defensive back Antonio Johnson, who is slated to play the largest role of his career in 2026. They will also see former third-round pick Caleb Ransaw make his debut after a foot injury cost him his entire rookie season. This is a room the Jaguars have big expectations in considering the investments (three draft picks, one free agent) they have made in it.
Special Teams
Locks: K Cam Little, LS Ross Matiscik; P Logan Cooke
There is little to talk about here, outside of the fact that the Jaguars ensured they would keep the band together with this summer's contract extension for Ross Matiscik. There is good reason to believe Cam Little could be even better in 2026 than he was last year, which says something considering he set NFL and franchise records with relative ease a year ago.
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John Shipley has been covering the Jacksonville Jaguars as a beat reporter and publisher of Jaguar Report since 2019. Previously, he covered UCF's undefeated season as a beat reporter for NSM.Today, covered high school prep sports in Central Florida, and covered local sports and news for the Palatka Daily News. Follow John Shipley on Twitter at @_john_shipley.Follow _john_shipley