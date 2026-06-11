5 Observations on Day 3 of Jaguars Minicamp: Trevor Lawrence Shows Off

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars concluded the final practice of their three-day minicamp on Thursday, and we were there for every single snap.

So, what did we see from the Jaguars after an eventful first two days of minicamp? We break down everything we saw from the Jaguars during Thursday's practice at the Miller Electric Center.

Trevor Lawrence Has a Day

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks with coaches after the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trevor Lawrence has been expected to take a big leap in his second season under Liam Coen from the start of the offseason, and so far he has done exactly that. He has done a good job in terms of accuracy all offseason, and Thursday was another example as he fired several accurate passes in the red-zone and downfield. Having covered each offseason program of Lawrence's career, this has easily been one of his best.

The fact the Jaguars and Lawrence have made such a focus to push the ball downfield and he is still not making mistakes says it all. He found Brenton Strange downfield on a tight-window throw on Thursday that perfectly displayed his ability to give only his target a chance at the ball, something he has clearly worked at. All practice long he was accurate, showed good command of the scheme, and read things well. He is in a good place right now.

“Yeah, I think that, I mean, I don't know how many picks he actually threw, but I’ve got to believe it was under five throughout all of OTAs and minicamp," Liam Coen said after Thursday's practice when asked about Lawrence's progress so far.

"So, I think while trying to challenge himself and our receivers more with down the field passing, challenging him try new things of concepts and fit some throws into maybe windows you would otherwise take a check down in. While balancing that, I thought he did a really nice job taking care of the football, running the whole operation, managing the protections and some of the concepts on the field. Yeah, I’m pleased with Trevor’s spring. Absolutely.”

Jakobi Meyers Shows Up in a Big Way

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (3) runs on the field before an NFL football matchup at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Jan. 4, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Titans 41-7, capturing the AFC South title. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It seems like every Jaguars skill-player on the starting offense has had a highlight day at some point this offseason, whether it be Parker Washington, Brian Thomas Jr., Brenton Strange, or Bhayshul Tuten. On Thursday, it was Jakobi Meyers' chance to have his big day, and he certainly did that and then some.

Meyers was the most popular target on the day for Lawrence, catching a touchdown to kick off red-zone drills before making several long gains in the middle of the field during team drills later in practice. Meyers simply knows how to get open, and it is clear that he and Lawrence's chemistry has taken a leap from a year ago when he was thrown into the fire after the trade.

It's more so just paying attention to him, so I would say it’s moving in the right direction. We are still finding a way to make plays, but the more I could pay attention to him, how he moves, how he thinks, what he's looking for when we run our routes, I think the better we'll be," Meyers said about the chemistry between him and Lawrence. "So, he's just got to keep doing his thing, and I'll catch up to wherever he is.”

Rookie TE Update

Jacksonville Jaguars general manager James Gladstone, center, talks to tight end Tanner Koziol (89), right, and tight end Nate Boerkircher (87) during rookie minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Saturday, May 9, 2026 in Jacksonville, Fla. Today was the second of a three day camp concluding Sunday. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars' rookie tight ends are going to cintinue to be a storyline for the franchise all the way through the 2026 season. Second-round pick Nate Boerkircher and fifth-round pick Tanner Koziol have different skill-sets that should be capable of helping the Jaguars' offense evolve right off the bat, but what have the early signs been from the duo?

It has been a relatively quiet offseason for Boerkircher , the No. 56 pick in April's draft. After practicing on Wednesday, the Texas A&M product was not on the practice field on Thursday to wrap up minicamp. The Jaguars have a few more OTA practices next week, so we will see if he is on the field for the final open practice of the offseason.

As for Koziol, he continues to stand out. He has made a big grab in each practice this week, and his ball skills have consistently been impressive. He shows a real ability to make plays on the ball, something Trevor Lawrence has not had very often throughout his career. If Koziol keeps making plays, he will earn reps come the regular-season. He has been the second-best tight end on the practice field this offseason after Brenton Strange.

This Defensive Trend Keeps Showing Up

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile looks on during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Credit to the Jaguars and Anthony Campanile's defensive staff. The Jaguars clearly had to see their secondary take a big step this year, and the unit already looks much improved this offseason despite no draft picks or signings at cornerback and the fact that they are missing cornerbacks Travis Hunter and Jourdan Lewis.

The secondary has made several big plays over the course of the offseason, and this continued on Thursday with several players making impressive plays on the ball. Jarrian Jones nearly had a diving interception of Lawrence, which was the only turnover-worthy throw Lawrence had all practice. Christian Braswell also had an impressive pass breakup on Brian Thomas Jr., and Jabbar Muhammad once again made a nice knockout punch on a CJ Williams target. Liam Coen has noticed the uptick of contested passes too.

“I feel like the secondary has improved drastically from where we were. I think the combination of [Defensive Pass Game Coordinator] Mathieu Araujo and [Defensive Backs Coach] Anthony Perkins have done a phenomenal job in the secondary collaborating with what Campy’s [Defensive Coordinator Anthony Campanile] vision is back there," Coen said on Wednesday."

A Pass-Rusher to Watch

Jaguars Zach Durfee (58) runs through tackling dummies during the Jaguars’ fourth OTA of the year, Monday June 1, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

We have talked time and time again about how tough it is to evaluate pass-rushers during offseason practices. There are no pads on so every rush is very much simulated, but that doesn't mean defensive ends are incapable of standing out one way or another. On Thursday, one defensive end who constantly caught my eye was seventh-round rookie Zach Durfee, who seemingly has built some momentum over the last week or so.

Durfee had a would-be sack in red-zone drills of Nick Mullens that showed off his burst and his ability to bend the edge. He has a bigger frame than his skill-set maybe suggests, but that has not slowed him down in the least during team drills. The speed and ability to bend the corner have shown up time and time again.

"I think Zach's a really good pass rusher, but he's stout at the point of attack so he can set a firm edge in the run game. And he's just a big guy that's really athletic," Jaguars defensive coordinator Anthony Campanile said on Thursday.

"He's got some hybrid qualities in terms of being a defensive lineman that can do some linebacker jobs, so we're always looking for guys with position flexibility and versatility. And he was one of those guys that we thought had those qualities and when you watched him play, he just played hard as hell."

Play of the Day

Jacksonville Jaguars Tanner Koziol (89) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tanner Koziol has been on fire all offseason, and this is not the first time he has made the play of the practice. His touchdown over Lane, which was his third big play against the second-year safety in as many days. Lane was legit impressive on defense as a rookie, so it does not mean nothing that Koziol has been able to make some grabs against him. This one was a tight window throw that he elevated for and snatched out of the air.