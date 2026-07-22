Jaguars 53-Man Roster Projections 1.0: Bubble Watch Before Training Camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' roster has changed quite a bit since Liam Coen and James Gladstone have joined the fray, and this year's training camp should offer one of the most competitive groups in recent franchise history.

With the start of training camp now just seven days away, it is time to take a look at what that roster might exactly look like. There have been quite a few new faces introduced, and some big names who have left. So, what does the 53-man roster look like right now with all of the dust settled?

QB (2)

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) talks to the team during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trevor Lawrence; Nick Mullens

Remember when the Jaguars carried Gardner Minshew, Jake Luton, and Mike Glennon into the 2020 season? What a fever dream. The Jaguars' quarterback room has gone from a three-headed monster with no clear answer to the Trevor Lawrence show since then, and there has frankly been zero drama at the quarterb

Toughest Cut: There is no tough cut at the quarterback position. The Jaguars do have two young quarterbacks with Carter Bradley and Joey Aguilar who can duke it out for the QB3/Practice Squad spot, but it will not be a tough decision for the Jaguars to let either take it from there.

RB (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver LeQuint Allen Jr. (5) hauls in a pass during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bhayshul Tuten; Chris Rodriguez Jr.; LeQuint Allen

This is a room that has everything to prove entering training camp. The departure of Travis Etienne in free agency has created a sizable gap for the Jaguars at the running back position, and Jaguars head coach Liam Coen has already said this is a wide-open room moving forward. The split between Bhayshul Tuten and Chris Rodriguez Jr. might be the story of training camp.

Toughest Cut: J'Mari Taylor. The Jaguars' undrafted free agent is, for my money, one of the best sleepers entering training camp. With that said, it is tough to see a way where four running backs really fit onto the current roster. The best-case scenario should be that the Jaguars are able to see Taylor clear waivers, and he then sticks on the practice quad for the season.

WR (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Josh Cameron runs the ball during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jakobi Meyers; Brian Thomas Jr.; Parker Washington; Josh Cameron; CJ Williams

This could end up being one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL, and really is is more like six receivers instead of five once you count Travis Hunter. The Jaguars' starting trio, however, is where their money will really be won. In a year or two, there could be three receivers in this one room on significant contracts.

Toughest Cut: Austin Trammell. The Jaguars do not have a lot of tough cuts to make at the receiver room considering they have a perfect blend of veterans and rookie draft picks, but Trammell has been a reliable player for the Jaguars as an offensive reserve for a few years now.

TE (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) drills during the third day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Thursday, June 11, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Brenton Strange; Nate Boerkircher; Tanner Koziol; Quintin Morris

One of the positions on the Jaguars' roster that has seen the most change is the tight end room. The Jaguars released veteran tight end Johnny Mundt in March before drafting Nate Boerkircher at No. 56 and Tanner Koziol in the fifth-round. Add in the big-money deal for Brenton Strange, and it was a busy offseason.

Toughest Cut: Hunter Long. I thought Hunter Long was on the outside looking in once the Jaguars added two new faces to the tight end room and re-signed Quintin Morris, though the offseason program did make me wonder whether Long is closer to Morris than we think.

OL (9)

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72), center, works on drill with teammates offensive lineman Kilian Zierer (78) and Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Emmanuel Pregnon (75) during the second day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, June 10, 2026, in Jacksonville. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cole Van Lanen; Ezra Cleveland; Robert Hainsey; Patrick Mekari; Anton Harrison; Walker Little; Emmanuel Pregnon; Jonah Monheim; Wyatt Milum

The Jaguars' offensive line is returning every significant face from a year ago, and they also added a third-round guard in Emmanuel Pregnon. There might be a battle for snaps at right guard, but otherwise the Jaguars seem to have things relatively figured out at the offensive line position entering 2026.

Toughest Cut: Chuma Edoga. Signed as a free agent depth option last season, Edoga's spot on the roster might depend on whether Cole Van Lanen starts the year on the 53-man roster or not. If Van Lanen does avoid the PUP list, it might make it hard for Edoga to get a second season with the Jaguars' offensive line.

EDGE (6)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end BJ Green II (95) walks off the field during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Josh Hines-Allen; Travon Walker; Danny Striggow; B.J. Green; Wesley Williams; Zach Durfee

The Jaguars have a fascinating defensive end room. Their top two players are $100 million pass-rushers and former first-round picks who are each amongst the best in the entire NFL. The rest of the room consists of undrafted free agents and Day 3 picks who are still lacking in experience and production.

Toughest Cut: Bryan Thomas Jr.

The Jaguars have several undrafted free agents at the defensive tackle spot, and the one that caught my eye the most over the course of the offseason program was Bryan Thomas Jr. With that said, this is going to be a hard group to really make room for.

IDL (4)

Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Ruke Orhorhoro (99) runs a blocking drill with Jacksonville Jaguars defensive tackle Arik Armstead (91) during the Jaguars final Organized Team Activity on Monday, June 15, 2026 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

DaVon Hamilton; Arik Armstead; Ruke Orhorhoro; Albert Regis

The Jaguars' maligned defensive tackle group did not get a major investment this offseason, but they did add two young talents in Ruke Orhorhoro and Albert Regis. Whether those additions really move the needle or not still remains to be seen, but the Jaguars have at least made an intentional effort to improve the unit.

Toughest Cut: Matt Dickerson. If I had gone with one fewer cornerback, the 53rd spot on the roster would have gone to Matt Dickerson. With that said, I think the Jaguars will lean on the flexibility of Travon Walker and, to a lesser extent, Wesley Williams and their ability to reduce inside and give the Jaguars snaps there in passing situations.

LB (6)

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Foyesade Oluokun; Ventrell Miller; Dennis Gardeck; Jack Kiser; Branson Combs; Jalen McLeod

The Jaguars have some big questions at the linebacker position after the departure of Devin Lloyd in free agency. Foyesade Oluokun is the clear starter at one role, while Ventrell Miller and Branson Combs will duke it out over the spot vacated by Lloyd. I give the edge to Jalen McLeod over Yasir Abdullah when it comes to the spot of Dennis Gardeck's backup.

Toughest Cut: Parker Hughes. The Jaguars' new regime seems gung-ho on the idea of keeping as many draft picks as possible, but it is just hard for me to see how he makes it in a tight linebacker room that has limited spots. The rise of Branson Combs means the question might come down to Hughes vs. Jack Kiser.

CB (6)

Sep 21, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Travis Hunter (12) before the play against the Houston Texans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Travis Hunter; Montaric Brown; Jarrian Jones; Jourdan Lewis; Christian Braswell; Jabbar Muhammad

What a rise for Jabbar Muhammad. The second-year cornerback did not have much fanfare entering the offseason program, but arguably no player did more for their stock this offseason with his level of play on the practice field. If the Jaguars had to pick between Muhammad or Christian Braswell , I would lean slightly toward Muhammad.

Toughest Cut: Preston Hodge. The answer would have been one of Christian Braswell/Jabbar Muhammad if they were not projected to make the team. With each of them on my 53-man roster projection, however, that makes undrafted cornerback Preston Hodge a tough out. I think both he and fellow UDFA Devon Marshall make more sense for the practice squad anyways, but both are talented players who could easily make the roster in a year like I have Muhammad projected to.

S (5)

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (6) runs during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Antonio Johnson; Eric Murray; Caleb Ransaw; Rayuan Lane; Jalen Huskey

The Jaguars have spent a ton of resources at safety over the last two offseasons, and the only safety who was with the team before the Coen/Gladstone era is breakout safety Antonio Johnson. Johnson seems poised for a big year as a starter, while the Jaguars have three recent draft picks behind him and Eric Murray with third-rounders Caleb Ransaw and Jalen Huskey and Day 3 special teams specialist Rayuan Lane.

Toughest Cut: Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig. This is a tough position to pick for this area considering the strength the Jaguars have at safety with three recent draft picks and a big-money free agent in Murray. With that said, Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig got some playing time as a deep reserve a year ago, and he would likely make the team in a different scenario.

Specialist (3)

Jacksonville Jaguars punter Logan Cooke (9) kicks the ball during the first day of minicamp at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, June 9, 2026, in Jacksonville, Fla. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cam Little; Logan Cooke, Ross Matiscik

There is no drama for the Jaguars when it comes to the special teams group. Logan Cooke and Ross Matiscik are Pro Bowl players who the Jaguars have locked up on contract extensions the last two offseasons, and kicker Cam Little seems poised for yet another big season. Little was a record-breaker last season, and there remains the possibility he could repeat this in 2026.

Toughest Cut: This is one group that just does not have an option for this slot. There are no battles to be had at kicker, punter or long snapper, and the Jaguars know who their Week 1 trio is already set to be.