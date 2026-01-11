Jaguars Make Final Roster Move Before Bills Battle

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars have their roster set for their first playoff battle.

The Jaguars are set to take on the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. at EverBank Stadium on Sunday, and on Saturday the Jaguars made their final roster move before kickoff by elevating veteran wide receiver Tim Jones to the active roster from the practice squad.

Final Move

Jones has made key plays for the Jaguars in the past, such as playing a pivotal role in their Week 9 overtime win over the Las Vegas Raiders. A veteran receiver who has also cut his teeth on special teams, Jones could play a role on the third unit when the Jaguars kick off against the Bills on Sunday.

"Jones has been elevated from Jacksonville’s practice squad for two games this season after rejoining the team in October. He began the season with the Vikings and played two games with Minnesota before being waived," the Jaguars said in a release.

Nov 2, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Tim Jones (13) runs the ball during the second half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Jones played his first four NFL seasons with the Jaguars after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2021. He has appeared in 55 games (three starts) in his career and totaled 18 receptions for 169 yards as well as seven tackles and a fumble recovery on special teams. Jones also played in two postseason games during Jacksonville’s 2022 playoff run where he made a tackle on special teams.:

Jones brings special teams and playoff experience to the Jaguars' first post-season game under head coach Liam Coen, making him one of just 15 players who was a part of the 2022 Jaguars playoff run.

“Same as, man, same as. That's what we talked about this morning, was 1-0 again this week. That's especially, we're in the dance now, we're in the tournament, so we’ve got to go 1-0 each week, but taking it week in, week out. I think that our players have done a nice job of rising to the level of competition and playing well in important games," Coen said this week.

"And the no flinch, no blink mentality, the mindset to, hey, we’ve got to go take care of ourselves, go play our best football, put our best foot forward and go compete our asses off and see what happens. I think we’ve got enough guys that I've played in playoff atmosphere that know what it takes, that know what it's about, that can help some of these younger guys maybe talk through it, but yeah, it may be a little faster, maybe a little more physical. Guys might sustain blocks a little longer, and that's the difference. That is playoff football, and we'll be ready.”

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars executive vice president of football operations Tony Boselli (right) celebrates with head coach Liam Coen after the game against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

