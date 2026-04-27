Why Joey Aguilar is the Jaguars' Most Fascinating UDFA Find

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars might not have spent one of their 10 draft picks on a quarterback, but they still left the weekend with a fascinating developmental prospect.

The Jaguars signed undrafted quarterback Joey Aguilar over the weekend , making him the fourth quarterback on the roster and giving the Jaguars an arm for rookie minicamp in the coming weeks.

Joey Aguilar smiles during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

But it is more than just the position he plays that makes Aguilar the Jaguars' most interesting undrafted free agent find. There are other players, such as Devon Marshall, who are talented players and should compete for legitamate roster spots. But Aguilar is a different case altogether.

So, what stands out about the Aguilar addition? We break it down below.

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) warms up before a game against Vanderbilt Commodores at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

QB3 Battle

Chances are, the Jaguars will not have a 53-man roster with three different quarterbacks. Trevor Lawrence is the franchise quarterback and Nick Mullens is under contract to be the team's backup quarterback for at least another season. But the Jaguars have every reason to want to add some competition to the room when it comes to the third quarterback spot.

Carter Bradley held down the No. 3 quarterback spot on the Jaguars' practice squad for most of last season, and there is no reason to think that adding a rookie to push him during the offseason and training camp can't help the room. Either Aguilar pushes Bradley to the best version of himself and Bradley wins the job, or Aguilar proves his high ceiling and manages to win the gig.

Nov 29, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) passes against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half against at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

If the former happens, then the Jaguars were able to use a strong culture to help yet another player improve. This happened at multiple spots last season, and it would certainly be a good thing for any spot on the quarterback depth chart. If the latter happens, then the Jaguars could have a potential long-term option for the No. 2 job.

The Jaguars have not drafted a quarterback since selecting Trevor Lawrence at No. 1 overall in 2021. They also took Jake Luton in the sixth round in the year before, while taking Gardner Minshew in 2019, Tanner Lee in 2018, and Brandon Allen in 2018. The Jaguars went a few years taking quarterback dart throws, but ever since drafting Lawrence there have been veteran backups like C.J. Beathard, Mac Jones, and now Mullens.

Dec 30, 2025; Nashville, TN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) scrambles and runs for a touchdown against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

None of the No. 3 quarterbacks the Jaguars have brought into the mix have been able to stick, and Aguilar certainly has the traits to change that. He likely was not drafted due to the fact he was a seventh-year senior, but he has a ton of experience and should be able to hit the ground running in the offseason program and training camp as a result.

This is not to say Aguilar is a potential starting-caliber quarterback who the Jaguars can flip for picks. But he has QB2 upside, which the Jaguars have not been able to say about a young developmental quarterback for quite some time now. He can change that, and the Jaguars should give him a chance to.