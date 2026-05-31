5 Way-Too-Early Jaguars Offseason MVP Candidates: Parker Washington Gets Company

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Offseason MVPs. There is no better OTA tradition than crowning the players who look the best in flag football-like settings, but it is one that, at times, is indictative of future performance.

Last year. we saw Parker Washington set up a career season by first dominating the offseason program. We also saw Montaric Brown do the same thing on the defensive side. So throughout the course of this year's offseason program, we will take a look at the leaderboard for Jaguars' offseason MVP.

There has only been a week of Jaguars OTAs to this point, but who do we have leading the pack once again ahead of Week 2? We break down our top-5 below.

WR Parker Washington

Oct 16, 2024; Watford, United Kingdom; Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Parker Washington (11) during practice at The Grove. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Entering the second week of Jaguars OTAs , the leader for the offseason crown is, once again, Parker Washington. This was the case last year and frankly it was even the case in 2024. Washington has gotten better in every year of his career, and the last two seasons have seen him using this time of the NFL calendar to set the stage for his climb. It is easy to see Washington doing so once more, even if he is no longer a sleeper.

Washington is set to play the most important role of his NFL career this season as he becomes a full-time piece of the Jaguars' offense. He shined down the stretch in 2025, and early returns from him in 2026 look even better than he did this time a year ago. If Washington had not already proven this his offseason reps translate to Sundays, it would be taken less seriously. But he looked downright dominant at times on Tuesday and very easily could on Sundays this season.

LB Ventrell Miller

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Ventrell Miller (51) works on technique during a combined NFL football training camp session between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

We said it after the Jaguars' first day of OTAs and we are saying it again: Ventrell Miller could be the highlight of the offseason program. Miller has a big spotlight on him entering this portion of the offseason program considering he has never been a Week 1 starter and he is now being tasked with replacing Devin Lloyd after a second-team All-Pro season. But so far, Miller has not been shy about attacking the chance.

Miller was the most impressive defensive player in last week's practice, even with the context of the Jaguars' defensive line not being able to flash their skill-sets due to the lack of pads. He impressed in coverage and showed legit sideline-to-sideline range. He has always been an explosive player, but now that aggression looks controlled.

DB Antonio Johnson

Jacksonville Jaguars safety Antonio Johnson (26) catches a pass during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of several key Jaguars entering a contract season, it isn't hard seeing a world where Antonio Johnson earns an absolutely massive contract next offseason. He was quietly one of the best safeties in the NFL down the stretch last season in terms of PFF grade, he tied for the team lead in interceptions, and he has proven he can be a weapon against tight ends and as a blitzer. He already had a lot of momentum entering this year, and that is not slowing down.

Johnson looked fantastic during the first day of OTAs on Tuesday, truly looking in control of not just his role but the entire picture in front of him. It is early, but it clearly looks like the game has slown down for him by a dramatic degree over the last few seasons, and he was just a step or two away from making several big plays in practice.

TE Brenton Strange

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) pulls in a pass during the second day of an NFL football training camp practice session Thursday, July 25, 2024 at EverBank Stadium’s Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. | Bob Self/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Yes, another talented Jaguars player who should be on the verge of earning a big contract. The 2023 draft class certainly had some gems for the Jaguars, and Brenton Strange might be the best of them all. While Strange's entire game can not exactly be put on display in a padless setting, it is easy to see the leaps he has taken since his rookie year and where his game stands now.

Even with all of the change at the tight end position, Strange is very clearly still the top dog at the tight end position. Like the other fourth-year players on the list, Strange has certainly taken on the look of an experienced veteran who has continued to develop and take leaps, and Tuesday's practice was no different. He looks explosive as ever and is catching everything. Watch out for Strange in 2026, because a career-season feels probable.

WR Brian Thomas Jr.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Brian Thomas Jr. (7) runs a route as quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) prepares to throw during an NFL training camp session at the Miller Electric Center, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union] | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brian Thomas Jr. was one of the biggest winners from the Jaguars' first OTA practice, and it would not shock to see him leading the pack by the time OTAs and minicamp are over. Thomas has never been a big-time practice player in the past, but he put together a very solid first day of OTAs on Tuesday and clearly has a lot of momentum in his favor. His deep touchdown from Trevor Lawrence in the first OTA practice was the biggest play of the day by the offense by a healthy margin.

Liam Coen and Trevor Lawrence each seem dedicated to doing their part to get Thomas going in the passing game this season. Coen wants the Jaguars to push the ball downfield more, and Thomas is the key to doing so. The fact that Thomas did more than just catch a deep pass on Tuesday helps land him on this list as well, with Thomas making one of the day's best catches in the middle of the field against tight coverage.