Brenton Strange's Contract Might Be Jaguars' GM James Gladstone's Best Work Yet

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Jacksonville Jaguars' new front office has had no issues inking their cornerstone players to new deals over the last year, which is impressive enough it itself.

But it isn't the most impressive thing the Jaguars' James Gladstone-led front office has been able to accomplish in recent deals, and the Brenton Strange contract last week might be the best example yet. In short, the Jaguars are getting team-friendly deals done at a high clip, and Strange is another feather in their cap.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) runs after the catch against against the Tennessee Titans during the third quarter at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

Strange's Deal

The full details of Strange's deal -- which was first reported as a three-year deal worth up to $48 million -- show that this is really closer to a two-year extension for the Jaguars, giving them flexibility for the 2029 season when he is entering the final real year of the deal. As Spotrac detailed, the Jaguars get Strange for a meager $5.9 million cap hit in 2027 that then rises to $11.2 million in 2028. Strange's guaranteed money, $25 million, is all set to be in the first two years of his new deal.

TE Brenton Strange's #Jaguars Extension

▫️3-yrs, $36M base value

▫️$17M guaranteed at sign

▫️$8M more next March

▫️$12M of escalators

▫️3-yrs, $26.8M practical



Cap Hits

2026: $3.3M

2027: $5.9M

2028: $11.2M

2029: $13.3M

2030: $3.9M (void) — Spotrac (@spotrac) June 28, 2026

In practical senses, this is a two-year deal that gives the Jaguars an out after 2028. If the Jaguars opt to move on from Strange after the 2028 season, they take on just $2.6 million in dead cap and save over $10 million in cap space. This isn't to say the Jaguars will and/or have to make such a move, but they have the flexibility to do so if that is what the constructs of the roster demand. The Jaguars could also simply sign him to a new deal to move the money around once 2029 comes.

It is worth noting that the Jaguars just drafted two rookie tight ends in Nate Boerkircher and Tanner Koziol who will be on rookie deals through the 2029 season. If Boerkircher and Koziol do enough to warrant new deals by the time their contracts are up, it will line up rather perfectly with the timeline of the Strange contract.

New York Jets safety Dean Clark (35) tackles Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) in the third quarter during an NFL football game at EverBank Stadium, Sunday, Dec. 14, 2025, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jaguars defeated the Jets 48-20. [Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union] | Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jaguars have given themselves a lot of wriggle room cap-wise with this move, at least as it pertains to the future of the tight end room. This is not to suggest the Jaguars have a develop-and-replace plan in place at tight end , but it is always better to have options as opposed to the alternative. That is something Gladstone and his front office has done well with recent deals since last season, and Strange is the latest in that line.

Strange is a key piece of what the Jaguars do on offense, and we have made the argument that he is the second-most important player on the offense, behind just Trevor Lawrence. Even with a potential out after the first two years of his new deal, it is hard to see a scenario where the Jaguars do not move forward with Strange beyond that, considering his age (turns 26 in December) and his ascending skill-set.

Jan 4, 2026; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) celebrates after catching a seven-yard pass for a touchdown thrown by quarterback Trevor Lawrence (not pictured) against the Tennessee Titans during the second quarter at EverBank Stadium.at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Travis Register-Imagn Images | Travis Register-Imagn Images

But by the Jaguars finding a new deal with Strange before he has (another) breakout season in 2026, they have likely saved themselves millions on top of millions. Strange would have gotten more than what the Jaguars gave him had he hit the open market next March, but the Jaguars have done everything to ensure they get ahead of expiring contracts.

There is also the fact that Strange himself wanted to remain in Jacksonville. This deal shows that while he is getting paid handsomley by the Jaguars, it isn't exactly them backing up the brinks truck to his front door with an unbeatable offer, either. This deal was done in part because Strange clearly wants to be with the Jaguars, and the numbers reflect as much.

Dec 14, 2025; Jacksonville, Florida, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Brenton Strange (85) greets fans after the game the New York Jets at EverBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images | Morgan Tencza-Imagn Images

“I would say it's the people that we have in this building, and that was another reason why I wanted to be here. And that's not only the players, but that's just the staff, that’s all the people in this building," Strange said after signing his deal. "We have one common goal and whatever we need to do to win, that's that. So, it's a special building, man, and that's what you need. You need special people around. You need the people who are driven and determined to want to accomplish winning. And I'm happy I'm here.”

That might seem like the normal fodder that comes when a player signs a new contract, but all signs point to this truly being the case for the Jaguars. Gladstone's deal for Strange isn't just a value, but it shows how far the Jaguars have come from the days of stars fleeing the franchise at first oppurtunity like the end of the 2010s and start of the 2020s.