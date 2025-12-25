Analyzing Jaguars' Liam Coen, Other Coach Of the Year Candidates

The 2025 NFL season has been far from ordinary. The usual suspects competing for a championship this year are nowhere to be found, as new faces have emerged in a season filled with more parity than ever across the league's landscape.

Several teams with first-year head coaches have thrived with their respective teams, including Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Liam Coen, who has brought the franchise back from the dead after winning just four games in 2024, and is competing for the AFC's top seed with two weeks left. Coen is one of several coaches who are likely to have votes for the NFL's Coach of the Year award, making it a tough choice for voters.

Why is it a tough choice? There are at least five coaches, including Coen, who are deserving of this illustrious coaching award.

I decided to provide an overview of each individual who has earned a chance to be in the discussion for the award and share my verdict on who is the league's Coach of the Year. Let's dive in, starting with Duval's own.

Liam Coen, Jacksonville Jaguars

Sitting at 4-3 at the bye week, the Jaguars were an afterthought after losing to the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams in back-to-back weeks. Since then, Coen has led Jacksonville to an 11-4 record, six consecutive wins, and a spot in the playoffs. With help, Coen's squad could walk out of Indianapolis next week as AFC South champions.

What is just as impressive as that resume is what Coen has done with star quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who has begun to play the best stretch of football in his entire career. Several weeks ago, the Jaguars' head coach told his quarterback to let loose and play more freely, which has changed the entire scope of the season for Jacksonville.

Mike Vrabel, New England Patriots

Similar to Jacksonville, New England is back to being the bad and bold franchise that once ruled the league with an iron fist for 19 of the first 25 years of this century, and it is thanks to former Patriots player and head coach Mike Vrabel, who, as a former understudy to Bill Belichick, has taken this franchise from the worst team in the AFC East to a playoff spot and fighting for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

The players believe in Vrabel, and the culture established is similar to that of the old Patriot Way. Leading the charge is MVP candidate and second-year player Drake Maye, who has secured himself as the team's franchise quarterback for at least the next decade or more. In most years, Vrabel would be the easy favorite for coach of the year.

Ben Johnson, Chicago Bears

Johnson was hired by the Bears this past offseason for two reasons: to reconstruct the team into a winning franchise and to accelerate the development of former No. 1 selection Caleb Williams. While the early going was rough between Johnson and Williams, the pair became dynamic and a fun one to watch as the Bears are fighting for the top seed in the NFC, winning nine of their last 11 games.

The Asheville, North Carolina, native is one of the most creative and best play-callers in the NFL, and it has served the Bears well into a spot in the postseason. If this is Year No. 1 of Johnson in Chicago with how Williams has played in recent weeks, this new era of Bears football looks exciting.

Dave Canales, Carolina Panthers

At 1-3 and multiple score losses, the Panthers and Dave Canales looked like the same old Carolina team over the last several years. Since then, the head coach has willed one of the worst franchises of the decade to an 8-7 record and in first place of the NFC South for the first time in 10 years with a chance to secure a home playoff game in the next two weeks.

The Panthers are progressing under Canales, as has quarterback Bryce Young with his recent performances. This is not a perfect team, but they are a competitive group that fights hard for their coach, one who is still growing as both a first-time head coach and play-caller. If the Panthers get into the dance, Canales will certainly get votes.

Mike Macdonald, Seattle Seahawks

Entering his second season with the Seahawks, success is all the team has known under Mike Macdonald, the former Baltimore Ravens defensive mastermind who was hired to succeed Pete Carroll last year. In two years, Seattle is 22-10 and sits with the best record in the NFC along with the No. 1 seed in the conference.

This isn't the Seahawks team I grew up with, but they are stout on both sides of the ball, and Macdonald has this group believing they can win it all in two months. Sam Darnold is continuing his career resurgence while the defense, not necessarily at "Legion of Boom" levels, is playing elite football this season.

The verdict: Who is the Coach of the Year?

This is one of the toughest years to pick a candidate for this award because there are so many deserving names. All five of these coaches have earned a right to receive it, and there is almost no wrong answer when it comes to outside perception and opinion on these handful of names.

For me, it comes down to each franchise as endured more this century, waiting for that wave of hope and optimism again. The Jaguars have been a laughing stock in the NFL for years, even with the occasional blips of great seasons. However, Coen has changed the narrative, belief, and culture of Jacksonville's franchise.

Coen has changed the perception for Jaguars fans and their expectations for not just this season but in future ones to come. From the goal of just attempting to compete this season to discussions of winning Super Bowl LX, Coen is the one who should win Coach of the Year when the NFL Awards ceremony comes around before February's big game, which this team hopes they are playing in later that weekend.

