Jaguars Announce Major Return For Cardinals Battle
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- The Brenton Strange return didn't happen last week against the Los Angeles Chargers, but the wait is officially over -- he will play in Week 12 against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Jaguars officially elevated Strange to the active roster, removing him from the designated to return from injured reserve list. Strange started the first five games of the season where he produced 20 receptions for 204 yards. Through Week 4, Strange led the Jaguars in receptions (19) and receiving yards (182) and tied-first and tied-fourth among AFC tight ends, respectively.
Strange's Return
Strange is returning to the Jaguars after missing the last five games with injury. Strange went down during the Jaguars' Week 5 Monday Night Football game against the Kansas City Chiefs and spent the next four games on injured reserve before returning to practice last week.
While Strange was a limited participant in practice throughout last week, he did not play in the blowout of the Chargers. Now, though, Strange is officially back in the lineup to serve as a key piece of Liam Coen's offense.
"I put full trust into them. I mean, obviously I'll know when I'm ready to go, but I put full trust into them. Whatever they say, I got faith in them. I trust in them, and I know that they have a plan for me," Strange said in the locker room last week about his impending return.
"Man, it's been a long month. You know, I love this. This is what I do. I really don't do much outside of this at all. So this is all I know. Not being able to play a sport, I haven't missed many games ever in my career, and it's just been tough mentally. But I'm almost back and I'm ready to go."
With Strange officially back in the lineup against the Cardinals, the Jaguars now have a key piece of both their running and passing scheme back in the fold as they look to make a playoff push in the AFC.
"Strange is a huge part of our offense and you see probably, unfortunately, it took his absence a little bit to really see how much he impacts opening things up, not just in the pass game," Jaguars offensive coordinator Grant Udinski said last week.
"He's a great target for Trevor and I think they seem to have a connection when things break down. Trevor seems to find him, he's an explosive athlete, so even when he's looking to him first in the progression, you get matchup issues with Brenton Strange matched up on linebackers or even safeties at times because he can run away from guys. He's big, he's strong, he's physical, he wins running routes on corners sometimes, which is super impressive. But in the run game it's a huge deal."
Never again miss one major story related to your beloved Jaguars when you sign up for our 100% FREE newsletter that comes straight to your email with the latest news. SIGN UP HERE NOW.
Follow us on X (Twitter) @JaguarsOnSI and @_John_Shipley and make sure you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.